AMA Red Carpet Glimpse: Stars Style It Up in Sin City

Stars like the comedian, rapper-turned-actress, The 'I'm Good' singer, KPop Demon Hunters star, 'Lose Control' artist, '80s icon, and 'back to friends' singer attended the AMAs 2026 held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada. They wore all-out glamorous attire on fashion's most anticipated event.

Sparkle, shimmer and suave style took over Sin City as stars hit the AMAs red carpet in full glam. The comedian kept it casual in a black tee, brown denim jacket and matching brown denim pants with black sneakers.

The rapper-turned-actress gave ice queen in a white and black fur coat that she cinched at the waist with a white belt, worn over an off-white gown. The 'I'm Good' singer had a little rock 'n' roll moment in all black on the red carpet in a sleeveless gown that featured a leather asymmetrical skirt with buckle detailing. She completed her look with fishnets and black and silver pumps.

The KPop Demon Hunters star wore a chartreuse short-sleeve gown featuring draping and structured shoulders. He finished off the look with blue gloves and white pointed-toe pumps. The 'Lose Control' artist stepped out in a teal suit jacket and suit shorts with a matching vest over a black top. He completed the look with teal socks and brown shoes.

The '80s icon paired a black suit jacket with black slacks and added a pop of color with a magenta button-up collared shirt. The 'back to friends' singer wore a black, bell-sleeved top encrusted with silver crystals and featuring a pee-a-boo opening down the center. He paired the look with black slacks and black sunglasses





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