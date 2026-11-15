Alzheimer Scotland Warns Of Postcode Lottery In Dementia Support

Alzheimer Scotland highlights severe regional inequalities in dementia care, citing figures where some areas meet support targets while others fall significantly behind.

Alzheimer Scotland has issued a stark warning regarding the current state of dementia support across the country, highlighting a severe postcode lottery that leaves patients and their families with vastly different levels of care depending on where they live. The leading charity reports significant inequality in how dementia care is delivered, noting that while some regions fully meet government targets, others fail to provide essential services to the majority of those who need them.

Regional Disparities In Post-Diagnosis Support

The core of the issue lies in the inconsistent application of the Local Delivery Plan standard, which mandates that every person diagnosed with dementia should receive one full year of support. Data from Public Health Scotland reveals a stark contrast in implementation, with health boards in the Western Isles and Orkney successfully meeting this target during the 2023/24 period. In sharp contrast, only 47.6 per cent of referrals received the promised help in NHS Dumfries and Galloway during the same timeframe.

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Henry Simmons, the chief executive of Alzheimer Scotland, emphasized that this gap between central government aspirations and local authority execution is quite wide. He stated that there are vast differences in service delivery across the nation, meaning many individuals start their journey living with dementia on the back foot. The lack of immediate, consistent access to care means that vulnerable people are often denied the right level of support during a critical period.

Stakeholder Views On Care Inequality

Mr Simmons argues that providing adequate care is financially efficient, costing no more than £1,500 per person for a year. He is calling on the SNP government to implement a national standard of care that guarantees help through every stage of the condition. The charity insists that each local health and social care partnership must use a clear blueprint to design services, ensuring equal access to day care, respite for carers, and assistance with home modifications.

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A recent survey by Alzheimer Scotland supports these claims, showing that 75 per cent of participants believe dementia care is not equal for all. Furthermore, 58 per cent of respondents said it was difficult to find out what services were available in their local area. Only 56 per cent of patients were offered a named support worker after diagnosis, with some individuals waiting up to 14 months for post-diagnostic help.

Real-World Impact Of Service Cuts

The situation is deteriorating as local care services face reductions, with Glasgow City Council recently deciding to close more than half of its senior day care centres. Mr Simmons warns that these closures could increase the number of dementia patients admitted to residential care, imposing huge costs on families and forcing rural residents to travel significant distances. He describes a postcode lottery in long-term care, mid-stage day services, and at the point of diagnosis.

Without sufficient specialist support, people accelerate quickly toward needing greater care, placing immense pressure on informal carers. Mr Simmons notes that carer duties become 24/7 as they prop up the health and social care system, leading to isolation and poor health for those providing support. A Scottish Government spokesman stated they are committed to improving outcomes through the 10-year Dementia Strategy, with a key goal being the improvement of post-diagnosis support delivery.