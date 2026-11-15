Alzheimer Scotland Warns of Postcode Lottery in Dementia Care Standards

Alzheimer Scotland reports severe inequality in dementia support across regions, with only 47.6% receiving mandated care in some areas despite government targets.

Alzheimer Scotland has issued a stark warning regarding the inconsistent delivery of dementia support across Scotland, highlighting a significant inequality in care standards based on geographic location. The leading charity asserts that individuals with dementia and their carers are currently subjected to a 'postcode lottery' where the quality and availability of essential services vary drastically depending on the local health board or council area.

Divergence Between Government Targets and Local Reality

Under the Scottish Government's Local Delivery Plan standard, every individual diagnosed with dementia is entitled to receive one full year of comprehensive support following their diagnosis. While health boards in the Western Isles and Orkney successfully met this specific target during the 2023/24 fiscal period, the data reveals a starkly different reality in other parts of the country. According to the latest figures from Public Health Scotland, only 47.6 per cent of referrals received the mandated help in the NHS Dumfries and Galloway region, leaving nearly half of the patients without their statutory entitlements.

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Henry Simmons Outlines the Impact of Care Inequality

Alzheimer Scotland's chief executive, Henry Simmons, emphasized that the gap between government ambitions and local implementation is 'quite wide,' resulting in vast differences in service delivery across the nation. He noted that when care is managed effectively, the cost does not exceed £1,500 per person for a year, yet the lack of consistency means many patients start their journey living with dementia 'on the back foot' without the necessary level of initial support. Simmons argued that without a unified approach, the system fails to provide the stability that patients and families desperately require during a vulnerable time.

Survey Results Reveal Widespread Patient Frustration

A recent survey conducted by Alzheimer Scotland underscored the public's dissatisfaction with the current system, with 75 per cent of participants believing that dementia care is not equal for all individuals. Furthermore, 58 per cent of respondents stated that it was not easy to find out what services were available in their local area, indicating a severe breakdown in information accessibility. The survey also found that only 56 per cent of participants were offered a named support worker after their diagnosis, while some individuals experienced waits of up to 14 months for post-diagnostic assistance.

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Glasgow Cuts Exacerbate Regional Disparities

The situation appears to be deteriorating as local care services face budgetary pressures, with Glasgow City Council recently deciding to close more than half of its senior day care centers. These facilities provide critical support for those with dementia and other health issues, and their reduction threatens to increase the number of dementia patients admitted to residential care. Simmons warned that this shift could impose huge costs on families and force rural residents to travel significant distances for care, further entrenching the 'postcode lottery' in long-term and mid-stage care services.

SNP Government Response and Strategic Outlook

In response to these growing concerns, a Scottish Government spokesman reaffirmed the administration's commitment to improving outcomes for people living with dementia, their families, and carers through the delivery of Scotland's 10-year Dementia Strategy. The spokesman identified the improvement of post-diagnosis support delivery as a 'key goal' for the initiative. Meanwhile, Alzheimer Scotland continues to call on the SNP government to implement a national standard of care that guarantees help through every stage of the condition, ensuring that every local health and social care partnership uses a common blueprint to design accessible services.