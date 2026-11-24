Alzheimer Scotland reports dementia is now the leading cause of death in Scotland, prompting urgent calls for better support for unpaid carers and national care guarantees.

Alzheimer Scotland has issued a stark warning regarding the escalating health crisis in Scotland, revealing that dementia has surpassed cancer to become the nation's leading cause of death. According to new data from National Records of Scotland, dementia accounted for more than one in ten deaths in 2025, marking the highest number of dementia-related fatalities recorded since 2000. This alarming statistical shift underscores the immense pressure currently placed on unpaid carers who sustain the health and social care system across the country.

Unpaid Carers Face Severe Financial Hardship

Unpaid carers provide invaluable support to thousands of family members and friends living with dementia while balancing their own work, family responsibilities, and health. Without their labor, Scotland's already stretched health and social care infrastructure would likely cease to function effectively. However, this dedication comes at a significant personal cost, with many carers experiencing little opportunity for rest or relief from their demanding roles.

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The financial burden borne by these individuals is deeply concerning and often long-lasting. Research conducted by Carers Scotland indicates that 49 percent of unpaid carers surveyed reduced their working hours or resigned from paid employment entirely to manage their caring duties. For many, the economic impact extends beyond lost current income to include diminished pension contributions, creating a devastating effect on their long-term financial security.

Support Programs and Political Advocacy

To address these challenges, Alzheimer Scotland is collaborating with the Daily Mail and the Alzheimer's Society on the Dementia Carers Together campaign through Mail Force. This initiative aims to raise funds to continue and expand the existing Carer Education programme, which offers free, practical guidance developed with input from individuals with lived experience. The programme helps carers understand dementia, know their rights, navigate services, and protect their own wellbeing.

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Political leaders across Scotland have welcomed this appeal, sending a strong message that unpaid carers deserve recognition and meaningful support. The campaign seeks to bring carers together to share experiences and gain peer support, acknowledging that while caring can be rewarding, it is also physically exhausting, emotionally demanding, and financially challenging.

Breakdown in Care Services and Postcode Lottery

Despite available support, significant gaps remain in the care system, particularly as dementia progresses. A recent national survey by Alzheimer Scotland, led by its Active Voice networks, gathered responses from 845 participants. Among these respondents, 80 percent reported that support either reduced or failed to increase as the condition worsened, leaving families to manage complex needs without crucial additional assistance.

The consequences of this service reduction are profound, often leaving unpaid carers to take on greater responsibilities without adequate help. Access to day care, respite, rehabilitation, and specialist community services is essential for preventing family crises and allowing individuals to live well at home. Yet, these vital services remain vulnerable to local budget pressures, creating a postcode lottery where care quality depends heavily on geographic location.

Call for National Dementia Care Pathway Guarantees

Alzheimer Scotland is urgently calling for the implementation of national Dementia Care Pathway Guarantees to ensure consistent care standards across Scotland. These guarantees would establish clear expectations for what individuals can receive throughout their dementia journey, including timely diagnosis, post-diagnostic support, specialist community services, and meaningful respite for carers.

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The principle behind these guarantees is simple: care and support should be dependable and accessible regardless of where a person lives in Scotland. While the Scottish Government has made longstanding commitments to improving dementia care, Alzheimer Scotland emphasizes the need for political will, adequate resources, and accountability to transform these promises into consistent, accessible services for all citizens.