A damning survey by the Alzheimer's Society reveals that 56% of dementia carers feel unsupported, leading to burnout and reduced employment. Read about the Dementia Carers Together Appeal.

A comprehensive new survey conducted by the Alzheimer's Society has exposed a severe deficiency in support systems for unpaid carers looking after loved ones with dementia. The 'Weight of Dementia' study, which polled 2,129 UK adults, indicates that a majority of these individuals feel isolated and overwhelmed by their responsibilities. This lack of institutional assistance is driving many toward burnout, forcing significant changes to their personal and professional lives to accommodate caregiving duties.

Specifically, 56 per cent of unpaid dementia carers reported that they do not feel supported in their role, a statistic that places them at high risk of physical and mental exhaustion. The pressure of these unpaid duties has had tangible economic consequences, with 54 per cent of respondents stating they have been forced to give up or reduce their paid employment, hobbies, or social activities. Furthermore, 81 per cent of those surveyed expressed deep concern about their ability to continue their gruelling duties as their health deteriorates.

Also read Alzheimer Scotland Warns of Postcode Lottery in Dementia Care Standards

Health Warnings Ignored by Professionals

One of the most alarming findings regarding the lack of support involves the failure of healthcare systems to advise carers on self-care. The survey revealed that 45 per cent of dementia carers stated that no healthcare professional had ever told them to prioritise their own health and wellbeing. This oversight raises serious concerns that carers may become too ill to continue their roles, potentially leading to a complete collapse of the informal care network that sustains so many patients.

The emotional toll of this isolation is profound, with 64 per cent of people close to someone with dementia admitting they have hidden their true feelings from friends or family to avoid being perceived as a burden. The psychological impact is further evidenced by the fact that 71 per cent of carers feel they are already grieving the person they once knew, while 65 per cent report that stress and worry have negatively affected their sleep patterns.

Advertisement

Leadership Calls for Systemic Change

Michelle Dyson, chief executive of the Alzheimer's Society, responded to these findings by emphasising the urgent need for better support structures. She stated that no carer should have to sacrifice their own health and wellbeing simply because they cannot access the support they need. Dyson noted that the findings show far too many individuals are being pushed to their limits, giving up work and enjoyment while worrying about the sustainability of their care arrangements.

Michelle Dyson, chief executive of the Alzheimer's Society, added that families should not be expected to shoulder such heavy responsibility alone. She argued that carers urgently need and deserve support that actively protects their own health and wellbeing, rather than just focusing on the patient. This call for systemic change highlights the gap between the current state of care and the reality faced by thousands of households across the United Kingdom.

Dementia Carers Together Appeal Details

In response to this crisis, the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together Appeal has been launched in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society to deliver new nationwide support. The initiative aims to provide vital emotional and practical assistance to tens of thousands of struggling unpaid carers through new six-week courses. These sessions are designed to give carers information about their rights and available services, while also allowing them to meet others in similar situations to combat loneliness.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, whose father Roy died from the disease in September at the age of 85, has publicly backed the campaign. Burnham shared that his own family could have greatly benefited from these support sessions during their time of need. The campaign is currently raising money to fund these courses across the UK, ensuring that carers receive the help they require to continue their vital work without compromising their own lives.