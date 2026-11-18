Learn how to support loved ones with dementia in managing money, including setting up direct debits, using cash books, and applying for lasting power of attorney without losing independence.

Managing personal finances becomes increasingly complex for individuals diagnosed with dementia, creating significant stress for both the patients and their caregivers. Common difficulties include failing to pay bills on time, forgetting pin numbers, or making duplicate purchases due to memory lapses. To address these challenges, Money Mail collaborated with the Alzheimer's Society under the Dementia Carers Together campaign to identify practical strategies that help maintain financial independence while ensuring safety.

Practical Techniques for Daily Money Management

A dementia diagnosis does not automatically strip an individual of their ability to handle money, but early intervention is often necessary to prevent errors. Sam Cox, a dementia expert at Alzheimer's Society, suggests starting the conversation by offering to sort through post together. This collaborative approach allows carers and patients to review bills side by side, identifying what needs payment and establishing a schedule. This process can naturally lead to setting up direct debits for utilities, ensuring regular payments are processed without requiring the patient to remember due dates.

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For those who rely on cash, memory issues often lead to misplaced funds or accusations of theft when money simply cannot be found. Introducing a physical cash book can mitigate this anxiety. A simple notebook with columns costs approximately £6 and allows individuals to record withdrawals and expenditures. This visual aid helps track spending and reduces the fear that money has been stolen or lost, providing a clear record of transactions for both the user and any accompanying carer.

Kerry Lyons, head of consultant Admiral Nurse services at Dementia UK, recommends separating spending money from savings to prevent accidental overspending on non-essentials. Many modern bank accounts, such as those from Monzo, allow users to create separate digital pots for income, bills, and discretionary spending. This ring-fencing method ensures that funds for critical utilities remain untouched while allowing the individual to manage their daily cash needs independently, preserving their dignity and control over personal choices.

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Informing the bank about a dementia diagnosis is another crucial step that carers should facilitate. Most major banks participate in a tell us once system, meaning staff are alerted to the condition across their network. This allows banks to offer suitable accounts, send duplicate statements to family members, and place limits on card transactions. These safeguards help carers monitor for erroneous spending or potential scams without the need for repeated explanations of the medical condition every time support is required.

Legal Frameworks and Financial Authority

When informal support is no longer sufficient, obtaining legal permission to manage money becomes essential. A lasting power of attorney allows a trusted person to make financial decisions on behalf of someone who has lost capacity. The applicant must have had capacity at the time of application to sign detailed forms witnessed by another party. This document must be registered with the Office of the Public Guardian, a process that currently costs £92 and can take several months to complete.

Families often delay this process, only to find it becomes significantly more difficult once capacity is lost. If an individual loses capacity before applying, the family must go through a lengthier and more complex court process. To avoid this, carers should initiate discussions about lasting power of attorney as early as possible. While Kerry Lyons notes that families frequently leave it too late, proactive planning ensures that trusted individuals can step in smoothly when immediate financial decisions are needed.

As a temporary measure, a third-party mandate offers limited banking powers without the full legal weight of an attorney. This arrangement allows a family member to set up direct debits, withdraw cash, or pay bills on behalf of the account holder. Some banks allow this setup online, providing the carer with a separate login for online banking. However, this authority ceases when the account holder loses capacity, making it a insufficient long-term solution compared to a registered lasting power of attorney.

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Preserving Dignity and Future Planning

Even with legal authority established, involving the loved one in financial decisions remains vital for maintaining their sense of self-worth. Kerry Lyons emphasizes that a diagnosis does not mean the individual loses the right to have a say in how their money is spent. Allowing them to manage their own spending within safe limits provides dignity and pleasure, ensuring they retain some autonomy over their daily lives.

Carers should balance vigilance with respect, using tools like statement reviews to check for scams rather than taking full control. By combining practical aids like cash books and digital pots with legal preparations such as lasting power of attorney, families can create a supportive environment. This approach minimizes the risk of financial exploitation while honoring the individual's independence, ensuring they can enjoy their funds safely throughout the progression of the disease.