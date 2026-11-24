A new analysis of 40 observational studies finds that people with type 2 diabetes have a 53% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, though researchers caution the findings are population-level and do not predict individual outcomes.

People living with type 2 diabetes may face a significantly higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease compared to those without the condition, a new study suggests.

Diabetes Linked to Higher Alzheimer's Risk

After accounting for other health and lifestyle factors, researchers found that individuals with type 2 diabetes have a 53% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. That translates to roughly 4.7 new cases for every 1,000 people tracked over a year. The study, led by researchers from Curtin University's School of Population Health in Australia, reviewed 40 observational studies that included people with Alzheimer's disease and type 2 diabetes.

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Unlike earlier reviews that often combined different forms of diabetes and dementia, the new analysis looked specifically at type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's disease to calculate the rate of new cases, according to lead study author Dr. Emmanuel Adewuyi, a researcher at the Curtin School of Population Health. Reporting both relative risk and incidence measures helps explain not only whether risk is higher, but how frequently new cases occur, Adewuyi told Fox News Digital.

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What stood out was the fuller picture that emerged when we examined how often Alzheimer's disease developed alongside how risk compared between groups, he said. Dr. Caghan Kizil, professor of neurological sciences at Columbia University Department of Neurology, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital that the study does not show diabetes directly causes Alzheimer's disease.

Blood Sugar Issues Affect Brain Function

But how we should read it is that someone with diabetes has about one and a half times more chance of getting Alzheimer's disease compared to someone without it, Kizil said. Excess blood sugar can stiffen and narrow blood vessels in the brain, causing a decrease in blood flow and oxygen to brain cells, according to Dr. Nikhil Palekar, director of Stony Brook Medicine's Center of Excellence for Alzheimer's Disease in New York.

Insulin resistance prevents the brain cells from utilizing glucose, resulting in reduced cellular energy and neuronal functions, Palekar, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital. Maintaining optimal blood sugar levels may help. GLP-1 agonists have been shown to lower elevated blood sugar levels as well as decrease brain inflammation, which is a risk factor for Alzheimer's disease, Palekar said. There were some limitations, including extreme variation across the studies.

Because the individual studies reported vastly different rates, ranging from fewer than one to nearly 30 new cases per 1,000 people each year, the researchers could not pinpoint a single, exact risk rate. Additionally, the analysis relied on real-world observational data rather than controlled clinical trials. Importantly, these are population-level findings, Adewuyi said. They cannot predict whether a particular person will develop Alzheimer's disease.

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Cognitive Screenings Recommended for Diabetes Patients

Variations in where the studies were conducted, how long patients were tracked and which outside health factors were considered all influenced the outcomes. Alzheimer's is one of the most prevalent dementia types, comprising almost 70% of all cases, Kizil noted, which is why studies are heavily focused on that condition.

However, as diabetes can deprive the brain of essential nutrients, it can contribute to a wide range of neurological diseases beyond just Alzheimer's. For people who have diabetes along with an increased risk of developing dementia, Kizil recommends undergoing cognitive screenings much earlier, alongside blood sugar control and other measurements. People with diabetes or any type of cardiovascular risk factors, including high blood pressure, should work proactively with their doctors on metabolic control and earlier cognitive monitoring, he advised.

Adewuyi emphasized that the study provides no basis for changing medication or adopting tighter blood glucose targets specifically to prevent Alzheimer's disease. The early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's most often involve short-term memory loss, such as forgetting recent events or conversations, misplacing things routinely, having difficulty managing finances or performing complex daily tasks, a doctor told Fox News Digital.

To support brain health, Palekar recommends following a primary care physician's guidance to closely monitor blood sugar levels alongside key lifestyle modifications. Specifically, moderate-intensity aerobic exercise 150 minutes a week and a balanced diet, such as the Mediterranean-style diet, can help lower elevated blood sugar levels and decrease brain inflammation, which is a risk factor for Alzheimer's disease, Palekar said.