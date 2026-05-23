Alzheimer's Diagnosis Takes a Heavy Toll on a Family

John Teeling's long delay in receiving the support and information he needed after being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact this condition can have on families and the lack of timely support following diagnosis. John's journey through depression and memory decline ultimately led him to confront his diagnosis and embark on achieving a semblance of normalcy through open communication and support, but not without subjecting his family to immense emotional pain and anxiety.

When John Teeling lost his job as a designer in his early 60s and became short-tempered around his loved ones, his wife Mary put it down to depression.

Having a 'peg to hang on', Mary encouraged him to seek medical help, which eventually saw him referred to a psychologist. However, his symptoms got worse, and his memory began to falter over the next months. Despite having a 'peg to hang on', Mary noticed her husband's memory decline and was able to spot his memory issues early on.

Concerned about her husband's cognitive decline, she sought advice from her GP who told her to read the paper with him in the evening and ask him about the day's news before they went to bed. Everyone experiences dementia differently, and using a symptom checklist can help make a note of symptoms before you talk to your GP. Shocked by the results of a brain scan, John was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's at the age of 64.

For a long time, Mary's concerns were dismissed until John collapsed in the bathroom one night. At this point, his family was left widowed, the couple were bewildered and anxious without the expected support.

However, they decided to be open, resilient and supportive of each other, laughing about the diagnosis with their friends and family. They chose to be open with loved ones about John's Alzheimer's, hoping to provide some relief





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Read more »