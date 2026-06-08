Alzheimer's and Caregiving: A Husband's Struggle During Lockdown

Terry Byrne shares his journey as a caregiver for his wife Jen, who has early-onset Alzheimer's, highlighting the emotional and financial toll during the pandemic.

Jen Byrne was always an early riser, but on that morning in 2021, she was not herself. Standing in the conservatory of her home in Dorset, her eyes wild with a mixture of panic, confusion, and frustration, she held a footstool above her head, threatening to throw it at her husband, Terry.

The moment was a stark snapshot of the chaos that Alzheimer's disease had brought into their lives. Terry, 70, recalls the despair in her eyes as something he will never forget. The couple were in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, confined to their home with no outside help. Jen was living with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, and Terry had become her full-time carer.

Previously a senior sales manager earning £54,000 per year, Terry had given up his career to look after Jen, a former dog groomer. Their income had plummeted to just Jen's state pension, carer's allowance, and attendance allowance, totaling about £67 per week. The financial strain, combined with the emotional toll of caring for a spouse whose memory and cognition were rapidly deteriorating, pushed Terry to his limits.

He now describes that period as the worst six months of his life, marked by sleepless nights, constant worry, and a sense of helplessness as Jen's symptoms became more acute. Their story began 18 years earlier, in 2003, when neither could have predicted the turbulence ahead. Terry, separated from his first wife at the time, was moonlighting as a fitness instructor.

Jen attended his class regularly, always arriving early, which Terry found amusing because, as he jokes, Jennifer was never early for anything. After Jen's husband passed away, she stopped coming for a while but eventually returned. They started chatting, exchanged numbers, and soon began dating. We fell in love very quickly, Terry says.

He asked her to marry him after his divorce was finalized, and they wed in 2015. But their happiness was short-lived. Three years later, at age 67, Jen was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. The diagnosis came after a series of troubling incidents.

Jen ran her own dog grooming business, but she started forgetting appointments and not logging them in her diary. Her loyal customers became upset, and Terry initially attributed the forgetfulness to aging. But then came the day he was in London for work and had a strange feeling something was wrong. He received a panicked call from Jen, who had locked herself out of the house in the rain while walking the dogs.

She was trying to break in. When Terry got home, the key was in its usual place. That incident prompted a memory test at the local GP, which Terry describes as lightweight. Jen sailed through it.

However, as symptoms worsened, Terry pushed for a more comprehensive assessment at a memory clinic. Out of a possible 85, Jen scored around 14. She was very upset, still aware enough to understand the gravity. A brain scan confirmed the diagnosis, delivered bluntly just before Christmas 2018: Mrs. Byrne, you have dementia by Alzheimer's.

Terry remembers the devastation as they left the hospital. Quitting his job to become Jen's full-time carer, Terry faced immense challenges. He went from earning £54,000 a year to a carer's allowance of £67 per week. The financial hit was severe, but the emotional toll was worse.

Jen's condition deteriorated rapidly. She suffered several transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), which Terry says worsened her Alzheimer's. They lived in lockdown during the pandemic, unable to access respite care or support groups. Terry reached a breaking point when he realized he could no longer manage alone.

He made the difficult decision to move Jen into a care home, where she now lives. The transition was painful, but Terry knows it was necessary for both their sakes. He visits her regularly and speaks about her with love and tenderness. Their story is a testament to the challenges faced by caregivers of Alzheimer's patients, highlighting the need for better support systems and understanding of the disease.

Today, Terry advocates for more funding for dementia research and caregiver resources, hoping that others won't have to endure the same hardships. Despite everything, he holds onto the good memories: their meeting at the exercise class, their courtship, and the years before Alzheimer's took hold. Jen may not remember those moments, but Terry carries them for both of them





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