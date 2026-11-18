Alyssa Grace's Bloodstream reaches a new peak of No. 2 on the Top Gabb Music Songs chart, challenging Gabb's dominant Earrings which holds the number one spot this month.

Gabb's track " Earrings" has secured the number one position on the weekly Top Gabb Music Songs chart, maintaining its reign for a new peak in the rankings. This consistent dominance highlights the track's sustained popularity over the past month, where it has successfully held off various challengers attempting to take the top spot from the leading artist.

Bloodstream Rises to Second Place Ranking

Alyssa Grace's "Bloodstream" is the primary challenger this month, rising to a new peak of number two on the chart. The track initially debuted at number twenty in August, marking its first significant entry into the competitive Top Gabb Music Songs ranking system. Following that debut, the song achieved a then-new best performance of number four in September, demonstrating a strong upward trajectory in listener engagement and chart performance.

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The history of "Bloodstream" on the Hot 100 also shows significant movement, having peaked at number forty-five in August. The song returned to that specific forty-fifth spot in September, indicating a period of consolidation before its recent surge. Its best rank in October was number forty-six, yet it has now climbed to number fifty-nine on the latest edition of the broader Hot 100, even as it climbs higher on the specialized Top Gabb Music Songs list.

Swift's Patient Zero Debuts at Number 14

Swift's "Patient Zero" makes its entry into the current rankings, bowing at number fourteen following its premiere on September 25. The track was featured as part of the deluxe edition of her album and served as a soundtrack contribution, adding to the artist's extensive discography and chart presence. This debut mirrors the performance of another Swift collaboration, "I Knew It, I Knew You," which also debuted at number fourteen on the June list, suggesting a consistent reception for her deluxe edition releases.

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"Patient Zero" joins a list of other notable tracks making their mark on the current chart. Olivia Rodrigo's "The Cure" moved up three spots to join the rankings, while Drake's "God's Plan" climbed two positions. Conversely, KATSEYE's "Hootie Frutti" dropped six places, and Josiah Queen's "Demons" fell five spots, illustrating the volatile nature of the mid-tier chart positions.

New Entries and Chart Movements

Several new and re-entering tracks have added depth to the current Top Gabb Music Songs list. OneRepublic's "Counting Stars" made its debut on the chart, while Billie Eilish and Khalid's "Lovely" reentered the rankings. Ariana Grande's "Hate That I Made You Love Me" saw a significant drop of ten places, highlighting the intense competition for higher rankings.

Additional tracks rounding out the notable movements include Dolly Parton's "9 to 5," Glass Animals' "Heat Waves," Morgan Wallen featuring Tate McRae's "What I Want," and another entry from KATSEYE titled "Gnarly." These diverse entries reflect the broad range of genres and artists competing for attention on the Top Gabb Music Songs chart, with Gabb's "Earrings" currently standing as the undisputed leader for the month.