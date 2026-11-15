Alysa Liu Shines at 2026 Kids' Choice Awards Wearing Steph Curry Jersey

Alysa Liu wins Favorite Female Sports Star at the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, joining a star-studded lineup including Keke Palmer, Ice Spice, and Kel Mitchell at the Los Angeles event.

The 2026 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards transformed Television City Studios in Los Angeles into a vibrant hub of celebration and nostalgia on November 14, drawing a stellar lineup of celebrities, athletes, and rising stars to honor their favorite personalities in entertainment and sports.

The event, known for its signature orange slime and high-energy atmosphere, served as a testament to the enduring appeal of Nickelodeon's brand of family-friendly fun while highlighting the diverse talents of today's cultural icons. Among the standout moments of the evening, figure skater Alysa Liu stole the spotlight not only for her athletic prowess but also for her distinctive fashion choice on the orange carpet.

Also read Where to watch Kids’ Choice Awards 2026 for free: Time, host, performers

Alysa Liu Wears Steph Curry Jersey

Liu made a striking appearance by donning a Steph Curry jersey, a bold and playful tribute to the Golden State Warriors star that resonated with the playful spirit of the awards. Her attendance was particularly significant as she was honored with the prestigious Favorite Female Sports Star award, marking a moment of recognition for her continued excellence in the world of competitive skating.

This accolade underscores her status as a role model for young athletes, blending grace, determination, and competitive fire in a way that captures the imagination of fans around the globe. Beyond the individual honors, the red carpet itself was a spectacle of style and star power, featuring a who's who of Hollywood and music. Host Keke Palmer, along with her children, led a procession of A-listers who brought their unique flair to the iconic orange backdrop.

Advertisement

Celebrities Walk Red Carpet

The lineup included a diverse array of talent such as Victoria Justice, a former Nickelodeon favorite returning to her roots; Quinta Brunson, the creative force behind hit television shows; and award-winning actor Matthew Gray Gubler, known for his distinctive artistic vision. Musical sensation Ice Spice also made an appearance, adding her dynamic presence to the mix, while Melissa Fumero and Haley Kalil showcased their charm and elegance.

The event also paid homage to Nickelodeon's rich history with the return of Kel Mitchell, a beloved figure from the network's golden era, whose presence stirred memories and excitement among the audience. Other notable attendees included Josh Dallas, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Howie Mandel, each contributing to the eclectic and energetic vibe that defines the Kids' Choice Awards.

Past And Present Stars Unite

The gathering was not just a celebration of individual success but also a reunion of sorts, bringing together past and present stars under one roof. The festivities extended beyond the main stage and red carpet, with numerous other celebrities and rising talents making their mark on the evening. Young actors and influencers such as Maya Le Clark, Jack Griffo, and Kira Kosarin from popular series graced the event, alongside musicians like Alex Warren and Kaili Asa.

The presence of families and groups, including the Schaffer duo and the Hong sisters, highlighted the communal and inclusive nature of the awards, emphasizing themes of support, collaboration, and shared joy. Celebrities like Janice LeAnn Brown, Peyton Jackson, and Lumi Pollack added to the star-studded array, demonstrating the wide-reaching impact of the Nickelodeon brand across different generations and genres.

Advertisement

The event also featured creative contributors and emerging artists, such as Stella Lefty and the group comprising Tyler George, Recker Eans, Toby Green, Bryan Holden Chan, and Caden Adamonis, showcasing the network's commitment to nurturing new talent. As the night concluded, the collective energy of the attendees, the vibrant orange decor, and the spirit of celebration left a lasting impression, reinforcing the Kids' Choice Awards as a premier event in the annual entertainment calendar.

It was a night that successfully bridged gaps between generations, genres, and disciplines, celebrating the joy of entertainment in all its forms.