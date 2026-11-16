Alysa Liu, Lionel Messi Pull Off Major Wins Against Star-Studded Competition

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, LeBron James and Travis Kelce were among the stars competing for top honors at the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards.

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi looks on against Charlotte FC in the second half at Nu Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Alysa Liu and Lionel Messi have won some of the biggest prizes their respective sports have to offer.

On Saturday night, they added two very different trophies to their collections.and soccer superstar were among the big winners at Nickelodeon's 2026 Kids' Choice Awards on Nov. 14, taking home Favorite Female Sports Star and Favorite Male Sports Star, respectively. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, LeBron James, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were just a few of the household names in the running for the fan-voted honors.

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For Liu, the recognition capped another memorable chapter in a comeback that has made her one of the most talked-about athletes of the year. For Messi, it was another reminder that even after two decades at the top of soccer, his popularity extends well beyond the field. A few years ago, Liu wasn't even competing in figure skating.

, including WNBA standouts Clark, Reese and A'ja Wilson, tennis star Coco Gauff, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, skier Mikaela Shiffrin and soccer player Trinity Rodman. After retiring from competitive skating at just 16 in 2022, Liu returned to the ice in 2024. Her comeback reached new heights at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, whereBut Saturday's celebration looked a little different from an Olympic medal ceremony.

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Liu attended the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, accepted her orange blimp trophy and got covered in Nickelodeon's famous green slime. For an athlete who has spent much of the year collecting gold, it was a fittingly colorful change of pace. The Inter Miami forward came out ahead of NBA stars James, Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards, NFL quarterbacks Mahomes and Caleb Williams, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce, baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Messi's accomplishments on the soccer field hardly need an introduction. He's a World Cup champion, one of the most decorated players in the sport's history and a global celebrity whose appeal has only grown since his move to The Kids' Choice Awards are decided by fans, not statistics or championship results. Still, winning in a category filled with some of America's most recognizable athletes says something about the audience Messi continues to reach.

And while Liu and Messi are at very different stages of their careers, Saturday's results gave them something in common: another major honor decided by the people cheering them on. Liu wasn't the only Winter Olympics star to have reason to celebrate.

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu also earned recognition, winning Favorite Clutch Player of the Year over a field that included New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, NFL quarterback Caleb Williams, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and Olympic hockey stars Hilary Knight and Jack Hughes. For Liu, Messi and Gu, the orange blimps were a different kind of reward from the medals, championships and trophies they're accustomed to chasing.

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And in Liu's case, the night came with a bonus that no Olympic podium could offer: a head-to-toe coating of green slime. Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR. At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series.

Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.