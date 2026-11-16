Always one of a kind, Oubre reflects on Sixers stint, why he chose Pacers

Kelly Oubre Jr. reflected on his three seasons with the Sixers and discussed why he joined the Pacers.

31 points from Jaylen Brown and 27 from Tyrese Maxey led the way, but LeBron James’ 11 assists launch him into third all time in NBA AssistsBack in Philadelphia with the visiting Pacers, Oubre was his usual self.

There’s never any risk of mistaking Oubre for somebody else.

Also read Sixers Defeat Pacers 131-124 Behind Dominant Three-Point Shooting

“Love him,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said pregame. “Such an upbeat guy. He’s such a unique person. Love the wardrobe, all the different stuff.

He’s a very authentically one-of-a-kind type guy. ”The 30-year-old lefty wing scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds. His day also included a theatrical imitation of Jaylen Brown’s off-arm push after the Sixers’ star was whistled for an offensive foul. Sixers fans grew familiiar with Oubre’s strengths, weaknesses and eccentricities during his three seasons as a Sixer.

He wound up becoming the team’s third-longest tenured player behind only Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Oubre played 178 regular-season games and averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals.

"Mike came over from Cleveland and I heard whispers that he wanted some of his Cleveland guys,” Oubre said before the game in the visitors’ locker room. “And I was like, ‘OK, cool. I'm a Philly guy. So I guess when he comes over, I will no longer be a Philly guy.

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’ That was kind of the situation at hand. James reaches assists milestone, keeps seeing plays ‘before they actually happen' “No bad blood because business is business at the end of the day. They have a great team over there, and they put together a team that they think is the best for them. I'll be all right elsewhere.

I figured it out.

""It was the pace, the culture, the attitude that this team has,” he said. “It's a fast-paced style of basketball. It's a bunch of guys who work collectively as a unit and kind of figure it out from there.

"I thought that would be a great opportunity for me to come and and kind of free-flow play, not have to think. I was wrong. Been thinking a lot, but I'm starting to figure it out and starting to get my rhythm here. … It’s a great culture.

Coach Rick Carlisle is a legend, Hall of Fame coach. And they wanted me. I love people who want me.

" “It was must-see TV, like everybody else,” he said. “As a basketball fan, it was pretty cool to see where I was kind of reinvent and get new life and new energy. So I was happy with that. Would I have loved to be a part of it?

Of course.

“But at the end of the day, I’m a grown man and I’ve got to keep it moving and figure it out for myself. It was entertaining. … I’m kind of happy for all the people that have sacrificed over these years. … I’m trying to put a road block in that road for y’all.

”after averaging 20.3 points the past season with the Hornets. Head coach Nick Nurse pitched Oubre on his potential to be a valuable, multi-dimensional player for good teams.

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"I was literally about to be done with basketball,” he said. “Coach Nurse called me multiple times and said, ‘I want you to play for me. ’ And I was like, ‘You know what? This guy really seems to care.

He really wants me. ’ So thank you for just pulling me out of that pit and that hole that I was in four years ago. I got some new life in my basketball career.

“I’m always thankful for that and I love Nurse for that. Just appreciative for my time here. The battle wounds and scars that I've been able to build up, it made me a better man.

" “I grew a lot, man,” Oubre said. “Just the mental fortitude of being able to withstand adversity. Being able to wake up and not necessarily know which soliders are going to battle, just having to put on different hats on any given night. At first it was challenging, because I’m thinking about all the logistics and things and like, ‘This is not what they asked me to do.

’ But at the end of the day, I just bought into being somebody that can be like water and grow with the team.

“It’s been a blessing to be able to play with , be able to watch Tyrese ascend. Those are the guys where we were front line a lot. Just going through war with those guys was amazing. It just taught me mental fortitude.

If I can make it through this, I can make it through anything. ” Oubre felt he developed a meaningful connection with the Philadelphia fan base over his three years.

“When they talk about the City of Brotherly Love, I think they’re talking about your soul, not necessarily about what you can offer them and what you do,” he said. “Everybody in this city works hard. They wake up, go to work, keep the city going. And us as the prima donna basketball players, the least we can do is go hard and sacrifice for them so that they have something to cheer about when they come home from work.

“I think that was the relationship that we had. I’m forever indebted and forever grateful to the people in the city of Philadelphia. ”