'Attorney General Blanche seemed unable to explain his failure to render even basic due diligence in this case,' said Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin.

‘Just the Beginning’: Top Oversight Democrat Tells Trump Officials and Family to Preserve Their Documents"Attorney General Blanche seemed unable to explain his failure to render even basic due diligence in this case," said Democratic Rep.

Jamie Raskin.said Tuesday that he would be open to pardoning newly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for any potential crimes as top officials at the Justice Department dodged questions about whether Huang is currently—or was ever—facing a federal investigation.and one of the richest men in the world—face charges during the remainder of the president's second term. The president added that he doesn't think a pardon will "be necessary.

Also read Trump says pardon is always an option for Jensen Huang, and that pleading the Fifth isn’t necessary

" "I’ve always found him to be 100% aboveboard and, you know, a very smart person," said Trump, a convicted felon who has been accused of turning the pardon process into a The president's remarks came as US Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously worked as Trump's personal lawyer, gave bizarrely evasive responses to questions about Huang during a news conference on Tuesday. "What does that mean?

” Blanche said after a reporter asked whether Huang had been investigated by the DOJ. Huang, who was reinstated as Nvidia CEO less than two weeks after resigning earlier this month, has been "For what?

" the attorney general asked the reporter, adding that he never saw any suggestion in news reports or "leaks" that Huang was under investigation. , who is in line to chair the powerful House Judiciary Committee in the new Congress, slammed Blanche for playing "dumb" in response to basic and important questions about Huang and Nvidia, which the attorney general called "a good corporate citizen.

" "Attorney General Blanche seemed unable to explain his failure to render even basic due diligence in this case," said Raskin. "When the president claimed Huang had been ‘exonerated,’ what was his basis for that sweeping conclusion, and exonerated for what, exactly?

Was the conclusion based on real facts and evidence or simply a reflection of the fact that the president, Lutnick, and others have converging personal, political, corporate and financial interests in making sure Huang stays put and the secret pipeline for our most sensitive AI chips to go to China stays securely covered up?

" "Do they just want to sweep the whole matter under the rug? " the Maryland Democrat added. "While the Attorney General turns a blind eye to alleged espionage, circumvention of export laws, and rampantin the Administration, Congress is stepping in to get all the facts and to use our legislative powers to protect the battered interests and laws of the American people.

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”US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power.

We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down.

They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats. People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media.

Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news. Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would be open to pardoning newly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for any potential crimes as top officials at the Justice Department dodged questions about whether Huang is currently—or was ever—facing a federal investigation.and one of the richest men in the world—face charges during the remainder of the president's second term.

The president added that he doesn't think a pardon will "be necessary.

" "I’ve always found him to be 100% aboveboard and, you know, a very smart person," said Trump, a convicted felon who has been accused of turning the pardon process into a The president's remarks came as US Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously worked as Trump's personal lawyer, gave bizarrely evasive responses to questions about Huang during a news conference on Tuesday. "What does that mean?

” Blanche said after a reporter asked whether Huang had been investigated by the DOJ. Huang, who was reinstated as Nvidia CEO less than two weeks after resigning earlier this month, has been "For what?

" the attorney general asked the reporter, adding that he never saw any suggestion in news reports or "leaks" that Huang was under investigation. , who is in line to chair the powerful House Judiciary Committee in the new Congress, slammed Blanche for playing "dumb" in response to basic and important questions about Huang and Nvidia, which the attorney general called "a good corporate citizen.

" "Attorney General Blanche seemed unable to explain his failure to render even basic due diligence in this case," said Raskin. "When the president claimed Huang had been ‘exonerated,’ what was his basis for that sweeping conclusion, and exonerated for what, exactly?

Was the conclusion based on real facts and evidence or simply a reflection of the fact that the president, Lutnick, and others have converging personal, political, corporate and financial interests in making sure Huang stays put and the secret pipeline for our most sensitive AI chips to go to China stays securely covered up?

" "Do they just want to sweep the whole matter under the rug? " the Maryland Democrat added. "While the Attorney General turns a blind eye to alleged espionage, circumvention of export laws, and rampantin the Administration, Congress is stepping in to get all the facts and to use our legislative powers to protect the battered interests and laws of the American people.

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”said Tuesday that he would be open to pardoning newly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for any potential crimes as top officials at the Justice Department dodged questions about whether Huang is currently—or was ever—facing a federal investigation.and one of the richest men in the world—face charges during the remainder of the president's second term. The president added that he doesn't think a pardon will "be necessary.

" "I’ve always found him to be 100% aboveboard and, you know, a very smart person," said Trump, a convicted felon who has been accused of turning the pardon process into a The president's remarks came as US Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously worked as Trump's personal lawyer, gave bizarrely evasive responses to questions about Huang during a news conference on Tuesday. "What does that mean?

” Blanche said after a reporter asked whether Huang had been investigated by the DOJ. Huang, who was reinstated as Nvidia CEO less than two weeks after resigning earlier this month, has been "For what?

" the attorney general asked the reporter, adding that he never saw any suggestion in news reports or "leaks" that Huang was under investigation. , who is in line to chair the powerful House Judiciary Committee in the new Congress, slammed Blanche for playing "dumb" in response to basic and important questions about Huang and Nvidia, which the attorney general called "a good corporate citizen.

" "Attorney General Blanche seemed unable to explain his failure to render even basic due diligence in this case," said Raskin. "When the president claimed Huang had been ‘exonerated,’ what was his basis for that sweeping conclusion, and exonerated for what, exactly?

Was the conclusion based on real facts and evidence or simply a reflection of the fact that the president, Lutnick, and others have converging personal, political, corporate and financial interests in making sure Huang stays put and the secret pipeline for our most sensitive AI chips to go to China stays securely covered up?

" "Do they just want to sweep the whole matter under the rug? " the Maryland Democrat added. "While the Attorney General turns a blind eye to alleged espionage, circumvention of export laws, and rampantin the Administration, Congress is stepping in to get all the facts and to use our legislative powers to protect the battered interests and laws of the American people. ” The 1% own and operate the corporate media.

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