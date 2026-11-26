US tobacco giant Altria considers cash offer for Imperial Brands as Japan Tobacco joins the fray, sparking fears of further London Stock Exchange decline.

Altria has signaled its intention to launch a multibillion-pound bid for Imperial Brands, intensifying a competitive takeover race that has captured the attention of global financial markets. The US-based tobacco conglomerate, which produces the globally recognized Marlboro brand, stated it is actively considering a potential offer for the FTSE 100-listed British firm. This strategic move follows recent revelations that Japan Tobacco, the owner of Camel and Benson & Hedges, is also evaluating a bid for the Bristol-based company. The announcement immediately triggered a significant surge in Imperial Brands stock, which climbed nearly 15 percent to reach 3432p, valuing the target company at approximately £26 billion. This development marks one of the most significant potential acquisitions of a British company in recent years, raising broader concerns about the attractiveness of London-listed firms to foreign investors.

Core Mechanism of the Proposed Acquisition

Altria clarified that any potential offer would likely be structured entirely in cash, a detail that significantly influenced market reactions by promising immediate liquidity for Imperial Brands shareholders. The US firm, which holds the distinction of being the world's third-largest tobacco company by market capitalization, confirmed that it has up until December 24 to present a formal and binding offer. Beyond the primary takeover interest, Altria is simultaneously engaged in discussions with a third party regarding a possible transaction to acquire a portion of Imperial Brands business operations. This dual approach highlights the strategic complexity of the deal, as Altria seeks to re-enter international cigarette sales markets two decades after it spun off its international division to establish Philip Morris International. The parent company, valued at approximately £97 billion, aims to expand its global footprint through this acquisition, leveraging Imperial Brands extensive portfolio which includes Winston and Rizla as well as the vape brand blu.

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Competing Bidders and Market Dynamics

The emergence of a second major suitor, Japan Tobacco, has transformed the landscape from a straightforward acquisition into a complex bidding war that analysts believe could drive the valuation of Imperial Brands even higher. Japan Tobacco, valued at roughly £53 billion, brings its own strategic weight to the table, creating a competitive environment that delights Imperial Brands shareholders but complicates the path to a single buyer. Market experts note that a joint bid from Altria and Japan Tobacco could theoretically circumvent anti-trust objections, offering a streamlined path to a deal that might otherwise face regulatory hurdles. This dynamic is not unique to the tobacco sector, as other sectors have seen similar competitive dynamics. Six FTSE 100 companies have already been acquired this year, including warehouse developer Segro, airline easyJet, and finance house Schroders. The involvement of Japanese capital alongside American interest underscores the global hunt for undervalued assets in the UK market.

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Financial Context and Operational Challenges

Imperial Brands faces significant operational headwinds that may be driving the valuation gaps attractive to foreign buyers. The company recently announced plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs over the next four years, adding to the 2,100 positions eliminated earlier this year. These reductions are part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at securing at least £320 million in savings by the end of the decade. Financial reports indicate that sales for the year ending in September dropped by 1.5 percent to nearly £32 billion, while operating profits fell by 10.4 percent to £3 billion. These figures reflect the broader industry challenge of declining smoking rates and increased regulatory pressure. Despite these declines, Imperial Brands retains a portfolio of household names including Golden Virginia and Gauloises, maintaining its status as a jewel in the FTSE 100 crown despite its financial restructuring needs.

Impact on London Stock Exchange and Future Outlook

The potential acquisition of Imperial Brands has reignited concerns about the long-term health of the London Stock Exchange as a premier global listing venue. Market analysts point out that a shortage of new initial public offerings (IPOs) to replace departing firms has contributed to a steady decline in the index. Major corporations, such as catering giant Compass Group, have outlined plans to switch their primary stock market listing to New York, while Spanish bank BBVA has also announced it plans to cancel its shares on the UK market due to low trading volumes. Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, described the situation as a warning bell regarding the future of the UK index, noting that the slow picking of London's low hanging fruit demonstrates the inherent value of these companies to foreign eyes. As Imperial Brands becomes the next potential casualty of this trend, the market faces a critical juncture in determining whether it can retain its star performers or if the exodus to Wall Street will continue to accelerate.