Altra’s Reyna Alishio on Creating Real Paths for Women — At Every Level: Women Who Rock

Reyna Alishio, head of global marketing at Altra, said women's empowerment starts at the entry level, and men must play a key role, too.

“It starts at the entry point — making sure women in floor staff and field sales roles can actually see a path forward, and that women leaders are visible and vocal enough to make that future feel real, not aspirational,” said Reyna Alishio, head of global brand and marketing at VF Corp.-owned.

“I also care deeply about making sure women on our team can see different styles of female leadership reflected in key roles across the brand. There’s no single template for what a woman in power looks like, and women deserve to find their own stride.

” Women Who Rock: Jackie Young Scored the WNBA's First Million-Dollar Contract -- She Wants the Next Generation to Aim Higher Women Who Rock: Caleres Exec Kristen Sosa on Why Now Is an 'Incredibly Exciting Time' to Start a Career Within her own team, Alishio — who developed a new brand design and launched the Altra Fit campaign — said she’s also intentional about bringing in men who genuinely build women up.

“One piece I think gets overlooked is enlisting men as active participants in the change,” she said. “We had a conversation with a group of 25 retailers that made it clear how much momentum shifts when the people with institutional power decide to show up differently. Real progress happens when advocacy isn’t just coming from women. It really is a shared responsibility.

”The brand’s commitment to women also extends to its athlete roster.

“What sets our approach apart is how we structure our contracts. We’ve built in protections for both injury and family, honoring athletes through recovery and supporting them growing their families while staying on contract. We also show up for who they are beyond the sport,” Alishio said.

For example, Altra amplifies runner Alysia Montaño’s advocacy by supporting her nonprofit For All Mothers+, which works to eliminate the economic, social and health disadvantages women face after becoming mothers. Girls on the Run, championed by trail runner and Altra athlete Tara Dower, is another organization that fits with the brand’s mission. ” special section. On June 3, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will honor these women at the annual live event in New York City.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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