Altra Experience Flow ST Road Stability Trainer Review: A Solid Pair of Running Shoes

The Altra Experience Flow ST road stability trainer is a great choice for runners seeking stability and strength over bouncy speed. With its 4mm drop platform and roomy toe box, this shoe is designed to support natural biomechanics and promote longevity, strength, and connection. We put these shoes to the test and found them to be comfortable, stable, and lightweight, making them a great option for runners with dodgy ankles or those who value GuideRail technology.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Trainers are to runners what suitcases are to frequent flyers: highly essential, incredibly individual and yet a poor choice can make the overall experience either a seamless or underwhelming one.

Since I got into running seriously two years ago, I've tried out a range of the best running trainers alongside our team of expert reviewers, to test which would most improve my performance. This includes the fantastic Brooks Glycerin 23, Brooks Flex, as well as the highly sought-after Nike Vomero running trainers.

We've also put a series of the best running socks, running leggings and running headphones to the test, so if you're looking for a complete set-up, be sure to give those a read too. The Altra Experience Flow ST road stability trainer, reviewed here, offered something different from my trusty Brooks; stability and strength over bouncy speed.

As someone who will never hold a world record for sprinting - and who does struggle with knee pain and unstable ankles - I was intrigued. I put the newly released shoes to the test - read on to see how they fared. Altra Experience Flow ST road stability trainer: At a glance The shoes are comfortable - and are potentially great for anyone seeking a wider model Altra Experience Flow ST road stability trainers.

Product SpecsWhat we loveWhat could be betterOur verdictOverall, these are a solid pair of running shoes - solid being the operative word. I normally like a bit of bounce in my trainers, so I was intrigued to try these out. They are designed to build stronger, more capable feet, giving runners greater control, confidence and longevity in how they move. It sounded appealing!

They definitely live up to this - I felt my legs working harder than usual to get my speed when running 5k. I was nervous to use them for sprints, but actually found the stability gave me extra control and didn't affect my pace negatively at all. These won't be for everyone, though - they are completely different to bouncy running shoes, such as the Brooks models.

But if it's stability you're after, the Altra Experience Flow ST road stability trainer is a great choice. How we test To test these trainers, I took them for a spin outside and jumped on a treadmill in the gym When testing sports and health products like trainers, we try them out thoroughly and use them exactly how we would on a typical day. We give them the sort of challenges they are likely to face.

To test these running shoes, I did a variety of workouts. I started by running a 5k outside, a typical training run for me. I also did some sprint intervals as well as normal running on a treadmill, to see how the shoes fared under various conditions.

Altra Experience Flow ST road stability trainer reviewFirst impressions The trainers were very comfortable, and I didn't get any knee pain while running I think these are aesthetically some of my favourite running trainers. The colours are bright and fun - especially the white and orange. Top tip - if you run mainly on trails and in woodlands or in rainy areas, the white will get dirty fast, so opt for a different colour.

There are three to choose from - black and white, orange and white, and blue and white. The shoes initially seemed very stable and compact, too, making them easy to throw in my gym bag without worry. Comfort and cushioningThe Experience Flow ST pairs a 4mm drop platform with Altra's signature roomy toe box, great for anyone with wider feet. Designed to support natural biomechanics, it's built for runners who value longevity, strength and connection - not just speed.

Running in these shoes was both stable and comfortable, and I found them lightweight too They were comfortable in a stable way - not bouncy or springy, but certainly solid. I'd recommend them for anyone who needs the GuideRail technology (support built into the trainers that acts almost like bowling alley bumpers to keep the body aligned), or anyone with dodgy ankles. Speed and performanceThe purpose of these shoes is not to increase speed but to create stability.

'When your feet are doing what they're designed to do, the rest of the run gets quieter,' said Kylee Barton, head of product at Altra. 'With Experience 3, we weren't chasing artificial lift or propulsion. We focused on creating a smooth, responsive and stable foundation so runners can stop compensating and start experiencing that effortless, locked-in feeling people chase when they run.

' This is accurate - I felt supported, my arches especially, but they weren't the springiest running shoes, and I didn't get any personal best speeds while running in them. However, I will add, these are not for everyone - they lacked the bounce I love in my Brooks trainers





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Altra Experience Flow ST Road Stability Trainer Running Shoes Stability Strength Longevity Natural Biomechanics Guiderail Technology Comfortable Stable Lightweight

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