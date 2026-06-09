Alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Cheaper Android Phones Worth Considering

If you're looking for a smartphone with a large display, powerful hardware, and a premium build quality, but don't want to spend over $1,300, there are several alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra worth considering. In this article, we'll explore some of the best cheaper Android phones that offer similar features and performance to the S26 Ultra, but at a lower price point.

Compared to today's flagships, smartphones started out somewhat small. Early versions were meant to be primarily productivity extensions, allowing users to check email, browse the web, and play some music.

As users demanded features like improved cameras, longer battery life, and larger displays, the average smartphone grew in size. While all relatively similar in size, current flagship series like the iPhone 17, Google Pixel 10, and Samsung Galaxy S26 are much larger than their original iterations. But a portion of smartphone users want something even larger.

The bigger the phone, the better the hardware that can fit into it, and most phone manufacturers now make a phone that fits into the premium or ultra-premium category. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, a built-in S Pen, and a multi-camera system. Samsung has even incorporated a range of AI capabilities with Galaxy AI. We found it to be a quality, well-refined phone in our testing.

However, the base model S26 Ultra is priced at $1,300, which falls into the ultra-premium pricing category. We've sorted through the competition and have singled out some cheaper Android phones that are worth giving a try instead. A number of phone manufacturers make smartphones with similar features at much lower prices. Major players like Google and Motorola have their own premium flagship models, and brands like Nothing and OnePlus are influencing the market with their larger phone models.

Samsung is one of the most recognized names when it comes to Android phones. If ecosystem notoriety is something you want to keep on your smartphone checklist, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is worth a look. It's a flagship offering from one of the few companies that can go toe-to-toe with Samsung in terms of recognition - after all, Google makes Android itself. The 256 GB model is priced at $949.

Google provides 512 GB and 1 TB storage options, with the maxed-out version coming in at the same price as the base Galaxy S26 Ultra. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua Display, which is nearly the same amount of screen real estate as the S26 Ultra's 6.9-inch AMOLED display. We make it known that we feel it's the big-screen Android phone to beat.

It utilizes a custom-built Google Tensor G5 chip, is packed with video and photography features, and integrates Gemini AI in a number of creative ways. This is also a phone that's made to last, as Google has guaranteed at least seven years of new features and OS updates for the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The company presents a bit of a throwback alternative to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Priced at just $500, the Moto G Stylus is a fraction of the S26 Ultra's cost. Just like its name suggests, the Moto G Stylus comes with a stylus for use with the touchscreen. It's the only smartphone in its class that has a built-in stylus, but Motorola has doubled down on the old-school vibe by making the Moto G Stylus one of the few phones to include a headphone jack.

The display of the Moto G Stylus is a bit smaller than the S26 Ultra's 6.9-inch display, but a little screen real estate may be worth giving up for all of the other features the phone includes at its $500 price point. It has a 50-megapixel camera system that can handle photos and 4K video in low-light situations. It meets water and dust resistance standards to ensure it holds up wherever you may go.

It can even reach up to 44 hours of battery life between charges. The Moto G Stylus does have some AI integrations as well, including Google's Circle to Search functionality and AI-powered creative tools. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is another alternative to the S26 Ultra, with a base price of just $499.

The $499 version of the phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, and while those specs don't match what you'll find in the base model Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro can be upgraded to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space for only $100 more. It utilizes a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

This chip allows the Phone 4a Pro to multitask across a number of intensive tasks that include things like 4K video editing. Nothing hasn't integrated AI into this smartphone in the same ways that larger companies are starting to with their flagship phones, but the Phone 4a Pro has AI essentials to help with productivity and tasks throughout the day, as well as Nothing-designed AI-powered search functionalities that are meant to make finding things simple and convenient.

The OnePlus 15 is one of those, released initially as competition for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and now available for those seeking a more affordable alternative to the S26 Ultra. The base model OnePlus 15 matches the base S26 Ultra with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space. The OnePlus 15, however, starts at $900, which is $400 less than the S26 Ultra's starting point.

With this smartphone, you can expect a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel camera system, and a large 5000mAh battery





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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Cheaper Android Phones Smartphone Alternatives Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Moto G Stylus Nothing Phone 4A Pro Oneplus 15

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