Poundland enters administration. Find the best UK shops for 99p and 1 pound deals including OneBeyond, Poundstretcher, and Heron Foods for groceries and essentials.

Poundland has collapsed into administration weeks before Christmas, marking the end of an era for a discount retailer that has been a staple on the British high street since 1990. The Burton-upon-Trent based chain, which famously sold items for one pound, could no longer sustain its business model amid rising inflation and economic pressures. Shoppers seeking budget-friendly groceries and household supplies must now turn to alternative discounters that offer similar price points.

The Collapse of Poundland and Rising Costs

The demise of Poundland after nearly forty years leaves a significant gap in the market for budget-conscious consumers who relied on the chain for affordable baby wipes, baked beans, stationery, vitamins, and skincare products. Although Poundland introduced multi-tier pricing across its 600 UK stores in 2019 in response to inflation, it removed its iconic 'Everything's £1' slogan while maintaining a strong range of affordable products. The administration means customers can no longer visit Poundland for these deals and must explore other retailers that still stock items at one pound or less.

Also read Poundland Collapse and Compass US Listing: UK Business Risks

OneBeyond Offers Similar Discount Range

OneBeyond, originally launched in 2019 as OneBelow, is set up by Poundworld founders Chris Edwards Sr and his son Chris Edwards Jr. Although OneBeyond also had to ditch its fixed-price model due to rising costs, it still provides a wide variety of products for one pound or less. The retailer lists over 672 products on its website, including groceries, basics, Lego-style toys, art and craft kits, bath soaks, and kitchen tools. OneBeyond also features an assortment of one pound Christmas-themed products such as gift bags, ribbon, tinsel, baubles, novelty socks, and hair accessories.

Poundstretcher and Heron Foods Provide Alternatives

Poundstretcher operates 300 stores across the country and maintains a dedicated '99p Deals' section with more than 500 products priced at just 99p. Founded in 1981, the retailer sells instant noodles, metallic tote bags, toy cars, pet food, collagen face masks, fleece blankets for dogs, and children's scarves. Meanwhile, Heron Foods, which was founded in 1979 as Grindells Butchers Ltd and acquired by B&M in 2017, offers nearly 450 products for a pound or less. Shoppers can find frozen, chilled, and everyday grocery items from brands like McCain, Heinz, and Batchelor's soups at Heron Foods stores, which are largely located across the Midlands and the north of England.

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Savers and Iceland Stock Budget Essentials

Savers operates more than 500 stores across the UK with a focus on health, beauty, and household essentials. The discount chain has a one pound and under online section featuring toothpaste for 95p, washing-up liquid for 62p, baby wipes for 99p, and paracetamol for 29p. Social media users often film themselves undertaking a one pound or less challenge at Savers to showcase affordable products like rain ponchos, bath wash, pregnancy tests, baby food, kitchen flannels, and deodorants. Iceland also caters to bargain hunters with an earmarked section for heavily discounted products. Shoppers can buy one pound ready-meals including chicken curry, thin-crust pizzas, lasagne, spaghetti bolognese, and seven cocoa croissants for one pound.

Major Supermarkets Include Budget Sections

Sainsbury's may not be a traditional pound shop, but shoppers can still find plenty of everyday essentials for one pound or less. From 99p ranges at supermarkets like Sainsbury's and Iceland to Sam's 99p Stores, these alternatives provide viable options for consumers seeking to manage their budgets. Iceland also sells fresh vegetables like lettuce and carrots, cleaning products, toiletries like shampoos and sanitary napkins, and electric toothbrush heads at discounted prices. These retailers continue to serve as critical resources for the public, offering a wide array of goods that mimic the original value proposition of the now-defunct Poundland.