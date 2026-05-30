Alter Bridge, Dio & Flatbush Zombies Comics in Z2 August 2026 Solicits

Alter Bridge, Dio and Flatbush Zombies get their own graphic novels in Z2's August 2026 solicits and solicitations

Z2 August 2026 solicits spotlight music-driven graphic novels from Alter Bridge, Dio and Flatbush Zombies. Alter Bridge: Tour of Horrors delivers four supernatural stories from top comics talent, arriving August 5, 2026.

Dio: Holy Diver Deluxe Edition expands the classic album cover into a full graphic novel by Steve Niles and Scott Hampton. Flatbush Zombies: 3001 A Prequel Odyssey brings the debut album’s world to comics with supernatural Brooklyn chaos. Z2 is a graphic novel best known for creating comic books and graphic novels based on, and often involving, big-name music acts and performers.

And in their August 2026 solicits and solicitations, that includes Emily Ryan Lerner, Nelson Blake II, Clay McLeod Chapman Annapaola Martello, Carlos Olivares, Beni R. Lobel, Lalit Kumar Sharma Steve Chanks LIVE FOR ONE FRIGHT ONLY! When one of Alter Bridge's roadies goes missing, they find a GHOULISH replacement! And what better way to pass the time between gigs than with four terrifying tales that are sure to keep you up all night!

Join Alter Bridge, writer Emily Ryan Lerner and artist Annapaola Martello , along with Clay McLeod Chapman , Nelson Blake II , Lalit Kumar Sharma , Beni R. Lobel , and Carlos Olivares for a spine-tingling ride through the supernatural! The Dio Estate and Z2 Comics have teamed up to bring you Dio – Holy Diver, the graphic novel adaptation of the classic album"Holy Diver" and the artwork it inspired.

Behold: the Holy Diver graphic novel – an original storyline inspired by one of heavy metal's most iconic album covers. Penned by acclaimed horror comics writer Steve Niles , the book will tell the tale behind the events leading to the powerful moment captured on the cover of Dio's debut album—definitively addressing 30 years of fan speculation. Why is the priest being thrown into the ocean? Who is truly the villain in this scenario?

All of these questions are exclusively answered for the first time within the 120 pages of this graphic novel. Rob Markman J.J. Lopez, Miguel Mora. , Andres Esparza David Nakayama The official prequel to the Flatbush Zombies' debut album.

Erick, Meech, and Juice were just three friends from Flatbush with the power to really move a crowd—until a supernatural crystal changed everything! Now, dark forces are invading the neighborhood to unleash a nightmare entity at Brooklyn's world-famous West Indian Day Parade…and only the Flatbush Zombies stand in their way. By writer Rob Markman and the premiere of interior artist J.J. Lopez, plus featuring brand-new character designs by Marvel Comics artist David Nakayama!

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet.

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