Altcoin Market Correction: Ethereum's Recovery Hinge on $2,735, Cardano and Litecoin Show Promise

The altcoin market navigates a correction phase, with Ethereum leading the way. Despite strong institutional demand, ETH faces significant selling pressure. $2,735 acts as a crucial support level for a potential recovery. Cardano benefits from Grayscale's ETF inclusion, while Litecoin rebounds on ETF applications and Nasdaq's listing efforts.

Despite a quick rebound from last week's sharp downturn, the altcoin market remains in a correction phase. Overall, it needs to assertively rise by around 10% and stabilize above the $1.35 trillion market cap from its current $1.24 trillion to sustain recovery and avoid further selling pressure. Ethereum 's trajectory would likely spark a broader altcoin market revival. Last week's buying interest at $2,100 ETH shows potential, yet current levels remain vulnerable.

Ethereum faces high selling pressure despite strong demand, with $2,735 critical for recovery. Forecasts of further depreciation have fueled further selling in ETH, with short positions jumping by 500% since November 2024 and 40% in the last week. Yet, institutional demand for Ethereum remains strong, raising concerns over a possible short squeeze. Last week's ETF data revealed $420 million in ETH inflows, surpassing Bitcoin's. However, the rebound hasn't been enough to stabilize the cryptocurrency.Ethereum's downward trend accelerated after it lost support at $3,300 early in the year. The Fib 0.786 support at $2,735 became significant once the $3,000 support was breached. Last week, the decline slowed around $2,600, making the $2,735 level crucial again. For recovery, Ethereum needs to close daily above $2,735, potentially targeting the Fib 0.618 value near $3,000, a key level for reversing the trend. Failing to regain $3,000 during a bullish phase could further accelerate the downtrend. Achieving a weekly close above $2,735 marks the first step in recovery. If selling pressure persists and ETH closes daily below this level, the downtrend may extend towards $2,300, filling the gap from last week's rapid decline.This news positively influenced Cardano's market value. However, ADA's past classification as a security by the SEC might complicate the approval process. Despite this, Grayscale's inclusion of ADA in other major ETF applications is seen as a positive step. Approval of one of these altcoin ETF applications could set a favorable precedent, boosting ADA's chances for ETF approval and increasing institutional demand.ADA saw a significant surge in the November uptrend and, during the subsequent correction phase, maintained strength mostly between $0.88 and $1.13. However, a broad market sell-off at the start of the month pushed ADA to find support around $0.67 at Fib 0.618 after losing the $0.88 support. With recent ETF developments, ADA might enter a more mature recovery if it regains the $0.88 level. Rising above this point would bring ADA into positive territory, exceeding short- and medium-term EMA values. In a bullish scenario, ADA could aim for $1.2 and possibly continue the trend towards $1.4-$1.6. On the downside, $0.77 serves as the first support level. Losing this support in profit-taking could lead to a retest of the $0.67 mark, which, if lost, would invalidate the bullish outlook.Litecoin (LTC) quickly rebounded, fueled by momentum from LTC-based ETF applications and Nasdaq's application to list LTC ETFs. Technically, Litecoin maintained its key psychological support at $100 during last week's decline, consolidating between $100 and $135. As Litecoin edges back towards the $135-$140 resistance area, a potential breakout could target the $145-$155 range in the short term. If Litecoin fails to break above $135, it may continue fluctuating within its consolidation zone. On the downside, $120 serves as initial support, with potential declines towards $110 and $100 if breached





