Altadena Residents Fight to Keep Their Homes in Wake of Eaton Fire

Facing the aftermath of the Eaton Fire, Altadena residents are organizing to protect their homes and community from displacement. The group 'Altadena Not For Sale' is rallying against investors and developers who may try to capitalize on the situation, emphasizing that Altadena's legacy and character are not for sale.

As Altadena works to recover from the devastating Eaton Fire , residents are standing firm in their commitment to preserving their community. In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, dozens of protestors gathered at the intersection of Woodbury and Lincoln on Sunday, sending a clear message: Altadena is not for sale. 'We don’t need anyone to come in and buy our homes, we just want to rebuild and get back into our properties,' said Maria Sanchez, an Altadena homeowner.

The Eaton Fire has left its mark, but Altadena residents are determined to restore what was lost. 'My husband's family bought in the 70s, even before the 70s, so they are one of the early African American families that were able to buy when they couldn’t buy in other areas. Part of what we love about this neighborhood is how diverse it is, our kids are ethnically and culturally mixed, and so this is a community where there’s a long history of diversity,' said Maria Martinez. The group 'Altadena Not For Sale' is dedicated to supporting homeowners who are uninsured or underinsured, providing them with the resources and assistance they need to stay in Altadena. 'Altadenans have been here for generations, and they shared their generational wealth with each other. And the way to have wealth is with property, and we’re afraid that if they sell their land, they’re going to lose their wealth,' said Melissa Michelson, the organizer of Altadena Not For Sale. A main concern among residents is the potential for investors to take advantage of the situation, acquiring properties at a lower cost and displacing long-time residents. They fear large developers may come in and construct large-scale residential projects that clash with Altadena's unique charm and character. 'We were getting phone calls almost right away, but we were advised by a lawyer to remind them that it is against the law,' Sanchez shared. 'Do you know if you are going to rebuild, do you want to rebuild', and when I would answer they would be 'oh you don’t need to go through the hassle you can just sell and buy yourself a new home.' The group is actively working to connect homeowners with contractors who specialize in restoring Altadena's historic architectural style, ensuring the community's legacy is preserved for future generations. In addition to providing support and resources, the group is selling 'Altadena Not For Sale' merchandise, with all proceeds going towards printing and distributing lawn signs throughout the community





