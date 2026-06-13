Altadena neighbors step up to clear overgrown lots: 'I want to see my community come back'

Nearly a year and a half after the devastating Eaton Fire, residents in Altadena are helping neighbors clear brush from burned and overgrown lots as recovery continues.

Nearly a year and a half after the devastating Eaton fire, residents in Altadena are helping neighbors clear brush from burned and overgrown lots as recovery continues.

Volunteers with a grassroots effort called Neighbors Helping Neighbors are working to restore properties and ease the burden on homeowners still grappling with the aftermath of the fire. For some, the work offers more than physical cleanup - it brings a sense of hope.

"It's depressing to come up here when you can do absolutely nothing, and so the brush has gotten thick," said Michael Williams, who lost his home in the Eaton Fire. "It was neglected, to be honest, and when this program was made available, I was just thrilled. I was ecstatic.

"The program was created by Toni Bailey-Raines, whose own parents and sister lost their homes in the fire. She started the effort after learning a friend had been cited for failing to clear brush on a burned lot and had been quoted hundreds of dollars for the work. Bailey-Raines stepped in and offered to do it for free. She soon realized many others were facing the same challenge.

"If it means we come out here to clear some brush to help them, even mentally, not have to have another stress ... that does my heart really well," Bailey-Raines said. Since launching the initiative in April, Bailey-Raines said the group has already cleared 25 lots and has about 234 total requests, including those completed.

"It started in April 18 and it's been chugging along. We've probably cleared 25 lots and I have about 235 total," she said. Bailey-Raines has been using her own money to purchase tools, supplies and gas while recruiting volunteers to handle the physically demanding work. Despite widespread destruction from the fire, residents remain responsible for maintaining their properties.

Many burned lots have since become overgrown, creating both safety concerns and added stress for homeowners - especially as new construction rises nearby. Bailey-Raines said with more volunteers and financial support, she hopes to complete the remaining lots by the end of July, helping the community move closer to recovery. ON NOW5-year-old girl swept into ocean identified after body recovered in Laguna BeachPasadena police officer accidentally shot by fellow cop in 'horseplay' incident





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