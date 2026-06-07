Altadena Community Center reopens to the public after Eaton Fire damage

The Altadena Community Center has reopened to the public after it was damaged by smoke from the Eaton Fire last year.

A celebration was held for the reopening of the Altadena Community Center. This video was broadcast on Today in LA on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Dozens of people on Saturday attended the reopening of the Altadena Community Center, which was honored with an open house to showcase to residents what services will be available to them with it. Community members toured the center as organizations shared what services and resources they have to offer to the public. The center will act as a space to host sewing groups, painting classes, an area for nonprofits and more to foster connection and fun for residents.

“It's important for us in the county to make sure that we do everything possible to offer this type of space to the organizations that, before the fire, would either meet at the library or they'd meet at the senior center,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “The library is closed for renovation, senior center burned down, so this really is a vital, vital component to the survivors, to giving them home.

” The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is running the newly reopened Altadena Community Center, which endured smoke damage during the Eaton Fire. It partially reopened as a survivor support center before its grand reopening to the public over the weekend.

“This center was impacted by the fire, but we worked with the county supervisor and supporters to reopen it, knowing that we needed to be there for the community to connect them with resources and information, and create a space for them to reestablish community,” said Rafael Carbajal, DCBA Director. The Altadena Community Center has an online calendar of activities that range from strength training, meditation, dance classes and more. To see the calendar or to learn more about the center,





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