Altadena Black Church Provides Support After Devastating Eaton Fire

Metropolitan Baptist Church in Altadena stands as a beacon of resilience and community support following the destructive Eaton Fire. While the church building itself remained intact, many Black families in the congregation lost their homes in the blaze. Led by Pastor Tyrone Skinner, the church is actively involved in the community recovery effort through their 'Heal Dena' initiative, demonstrating the power of faith and unity in the face of adversity.

A church with a long history in Altadena ’s Black community is rallying together after the devastating Eaton Fire . The Metropolitan Baptist Church survived the blaze, but homes and a business just across the street were lost. Pastor Tyrone Skinner , who has been with the church for almost 35 years, says 30 of the church's families have been displaced with their homes 'burning to the ground.

'\Josiah Bruny, who grew up in the neighborhood, points out that MBC is 'one of the oldest churches' in the area. Its first location was in Pasadena before moving to the Altadena building. This year, the church will mark its 119th anniversary, with 53 years at the Altadena location off Fair Oaks and Figueroa. With Altadena in fire recovery mode, a movement at the church is underway called 'Heal Dena.' Bruny, who founded the community hub idea, says they're 'working together and unifying for the community.' His message: 'Altadena is not for sale.'\According to the New York Times, nearly 21% of residents affected by the Eaton Fire are Black, while the Black community makes up just 8% of the population in Los Angeles County. Felisa Wright, a member of the church, says 12 family members are now displaced after losing their family homes. There is also love and service amidst LA's most destructive fires. Nigel Key brought his four sons to volunteer at the Heal Dena community hub day last week. For the longtime pastor, the fires are also personal. He says on the very block where he lives, only five homes are still standing. He says, 'It's really hard right now.' With their black faces on the stained-glass window figures, a statement of love is made to the Black community. The pastor says 'we're working to get the smoke smell out of the carpet.' Church services resumed about a month after the January fires. He says 'It's what we do.





