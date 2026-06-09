Alsatian Rescued After Drifting Three Miles Offshore on Inflatable Kayak

An Alsatian dog named Bruce was saved after being carried three miles off the Northumberland coast by wind while on an inflatable kayak. The rescue was performed by the crew of a returning Farne Islands tour boat, who pulled the hypothermic dog from the water and reunited him with his owner.

An Alsatian named Bruce was rescued after drifting three miles off the Northumberland coast while aboard an inflatable kayak. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Bamburgh.

Bruce had been playing in the waves close to shore when his owner placed him onto the inflatable kayak and swam alongside. A sudden gust of wind carried the kayak, with Bruce on it, out to sea. The owner, unable to reach the dog, raised the alarm. Coastguards quickly launched a lifeboat, but the stranded dog was ultimately saved by the two-man crew of Serenity Farne Islands Boat Tours.

The boat, returning from a tour of the Farne Islands, spotted Bruce in the water. Captain Jimmy Reid and crewman Aaron Fordy responded to a radio alert from the coastguard and maneuvered alongside the kayak. During the rescue, Bruce slipped out of his harness and fell back into the sea. Fordy grabbed him by the scruff of the neck just in time, preventing him from being swept away.

Reid steadied Fordy, pulling both him and the dog to safety. Bruce was cold, wet, and suffering from shock, so the crew wrapped him in towels and transported him to Seahouses Harbour, where he was reunited with his relieved owner. Captain Reid praised the owner for turning back when swimming after the kayak, noting that continuing could have resulted in a multi-casualty situation.

The Farne Islands, managed by the National Trust, are located two miles off the coast of Seahouses, Northumberland. They host a large population of seabirds, including over 43,000 pairs of puffins, as well as eider ducks, Arctic terns, and a grey seal colony. The dramatic rescue was captured on film and highlighted the quick thinking and bravery of the tour crew. Bruce, an Alsatian, was brought to safety after his harrowing three-mile drift at sea.

The owner's decision to place the dog on the kayak and the subsequent wind gust led to the emergency. The timely response by the coastguard and the nearby tour boat ensured a positive outcome. The crew described feeling ecstatic upon successfully rescuing Bruce. The incident underscores the unpredictability of sea conditions and the importance of heeding safety advice.

The Farne Islands are a protected area renowned for their wildlife, attracting numerous visitors each year. This rescue added a dramatic chapter to the islands' story. The crew's actions were commended as heroic and decisive





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Dog Rescue Alsatian Northumberland Farne Islands Kayak Accident Coastguard Boat Tour Hypothermia Wildlife

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