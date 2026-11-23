Alpina partners with Bandai Namco for a 1,981-piece limited edition watch honoring the 1981 Galaga arcade game. This solar-powered timepiece features retro design elements and advanced movement technology.

Alpina has officially unveiled the Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga, a highly anticipated limited-edition timepiece created in close collaboration with Bandai Namco. This unique horological release is restricted to a production run of exactly 1,981 pieces, a specific number chosen to honor the 1981 debut of the legendary arcade game. The watch serves as a retro-themed tribute to one of the most iconic titles from the golden boom period of the arcade era, blending vintage gaming nostalgia with modern Swiss watchmaking precision.

Galaga Design and Solar Technology

The Startimer Pilot Solarmetre Galaga integrates advanced Horological technology developed by La Joux-Perret to power its unique functions. The watch utilizes a solar-powered movement that relies on three superimposed layers for energy conversion and storage. The first layer consists of a translucent dial that allows light to pass through to photovoltaic cells located directly beneath its surface. These cells cover the entire dial, excluding the aperture for the 3 o'clock display, ensuring maximum light absorption.

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At the deepest level of the movement lies a battery that stores the solar energy converted into electricity by the cells. An integrated circuit regulates and distributes this energy to power the watch. This system provides up to 10 months of autonomy in the dark. When the watch stops due to lack of light, approximately 10 seconds of exposure to a natural or artificial light source is sufficient to restart the movement.

Stakeholder Positions and Retro Features

Launched in 1981, the iconic arcade game from Namco, now Bandai Namco Entertainment, became a defining symbol of its generation. Forty-five years after its creation, the game remains a part of contemporary gaming culture. Alpina reimagines the codes of aviation watches through the lens of this retro gaming legacy. The design pays tribute to an era when arcades occupied a central place in popular culture.

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The dial features pixelated alien motifs and a space-themed display. At its center, the full armada of the invaders descends, with the Boss Galagi ship positioned at 12 o'clock printed in color. Its tractor beam, engraved beneath the sapphire crystal, extends vertically down to 6 o'clock to capture the defender ship. The other nine invader markers are laser-engraved beneath the sapphire crystal, featuring a translucent matte blue finish except for the aperture at 3 o'clock.

Real-World Impact and Collector Value

The 38mm steel case is fitted with a first layer of armor in sandblasted steel. A second layer of galactic armor is attached to a bumper, along with a removable crown guard. This square rubber bumper attaches directly to the case and incorporates a red rubber crown guard. The blue NATO-style strap comes with three additional loops referencing the world of video games. The first loop bears the words Insert Coin, the second says Game Over, and the third features a famous secret code.

In 1981, playing the arcade game required a 100-yen coin. Japan experienced a shortage of 100-yen coins in circulation at the time because many were swallowed up by arcade machines. The solid case back of the watch recreates the center of a 100-yen coin from that era. It is engraved with the text Limited Edition one of 1981, accompanied by the original branding. The timepiece comes in exclusive packaging designed as a miniature replica of the original 1981 arcade machine.