Alphonso Davies Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Canada Star

The Bayern Munich star has not featured for Canada since March 2025.

Canada captain Alphonso Davies is in a race against the clock to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the 2026 World Cup, but the 25-year-old is seemingly facing an uphill battle.with Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals back on May 6 and did not feature again in 2025–26.

The left back also missed out on Canada’s 2–0 win over Uzbekistan, the first of two World Cup tune-up matches, though he was on the sidelines for the clash. The fact that Davies joined up with Jesse Marsch’s squad quelled some fears, but there are still major concerns over the fullback’s status with’s World Cup opener coming on June 12.

The Bayern Munich star has had a trying 15 months, spending more time in the infirmary than the pitch after suffering an ACL injury and numerous other issues since March 2025. The latest issue plaguing Davies is a muscle injury in his left hamstring. Bayern Munich confirmed the problem on May 8, days after their Champions League elimination. Davies only played 22 minutes plus stoppage time in the clash, coming off the bench in the 68th minute.

Still, he notched the assist on Harry Kane’s lone goal of the night, his sixth goal contribution in 2026. The injury came less than a month after Davies returned to action from a separate hamstring issue. With Canada aiming to make a historic run to the knockout stage in just its third World Cup appearance this summer, Marsch is exercising extreme caution with his superstar talent.

“What we don't want to do is put in a situation to suffer again and to be vulnerable again. You can imagine that he wants to build up his body and trust his body in all ways, so that he can go out and play football and do the things he loves," Marsch said after Canada’s win over Uzbekistan.

“So we’re gonna make sure that as a staff that we do a good job of really looking at him every single day, monitoring every single day, and putting him in position to succeed, and I’m sure we will. ”Alphonso Davies is hoping to make it back in time for Canada’s World Cup opener.

| Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images Neither Canada nor Bayern Munich have provided a concrete timetable for Davies’s return, but the player revealed he is progressing well when he spoke to reporters on Monday night, 10 days out from Canada’s tournament opener.

“We just have to see how everything goes over the next couple days,” Davies said. "I’ll just continue my rehab, my progression, and see how I’m feeling, day by day, step by step. ” Davies is expected to miss the Reds’ second tune-up friendly against the Republic of Ireland on Friday, June 5.

He is also a doubt for Canada’s clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field, potentially leaving Marsch without his best player for the start of the host nation’s World Cup campaign. Of course, Canada would love for Davies to return in time for the opener, but it might have to settle for getting the captain back for the team’s second match against Qatar on June 18.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FCAmanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu.

When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.





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