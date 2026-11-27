The Houston Rockets are toward the top of the Western Conference standings with a 14-5 record, and 24-year-old center Alperen Sengun has been a key component of

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Houston Rockets are toward the top of the Western Conference standings with a 14-5 record, and 24-year-old center Alperen Sengun has been a key component of Houston’s early success. This season, Sengun is averaging 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to averaging career highs in points and assists, his 51.4% accuracy from three-point range is a substantial improvement.the following about the two-time All-Star.