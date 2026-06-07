Alongside SUVs and EVs, Porsche is still very focused on its iconic sports cars

Porsche sells a lot of SUVs and, these days, more and more EVs, but it is not ready to abandon the cars that put it on the map in the first place.

Sunday, June 7, 2026 5:03PMYes, a sports car in a familiar shape has a battery, but only the one to start the gasoline engine: Porsche's famous flat-six engine.

Inside, something else iconic to Porsche from the old days - a shift lever for a traditional manual transmission. It's even topped with a walnut shift knob, for more old-school vibes.

In a world increasingly filled with electric vehicles, the very traditional"I think you still want emotion, you still want engagement, you still want that visceral connection to the road, And you still want to shift, and have three pedals and have analog buttons," said Patrick Long, a legendary Porsche racer and now brand ambassador. Porsche sells a lot of SUVs and, these days, more and more EVs, but it is not ready to abandon the cars that put it on the map in the first place.

The 911 Carrera T is often called the "driver's Porsche" for its light weight, focus on nimble handling, and a 6-speed stick shift - no automatic available. Like other Porsche sports cars over the decades, this one'sIf you want to move way up the price ladder, Porsche has introduced something that offers ultimate back-to-basics performance, plus a chance to feel the sun's rays. The 911 GT3 is legendary, basically a track car tamed for the road.

Now, say hello to the 911 GT3 S/C, for sport cabriolet. This high performance convertible hits many important Porsche points.

"Rear-wheel drive, manual transmission car, 9,000 rpm, motorsport-derived engine, but something that you're going to focus a little bit more on driving on your favorite road than your favorite race track," said Luke Vandezande of Porsche Cars North America. No turbo, just a normally-aspirated flat six making 502 horsepower - and it will only be available with a stick. Porsche is calling this "an open-top, manual-only love letter to driving.

"Porsche show in April, its North American public debut. Most were very enthusiastic, because it means the brand's sports car legacy is certain to carry on, well into the future.

"Anybody that's had a chance to drive any of our cars knows that the DNA of the brand is very, very alive and well," said Porsche's Luke Vandezande. Copyright © 2026 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.





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