Alo Expands Beauty Offerings With Hypochlorous Clarity Mist and BIO NAD+ Recovery Eye Masks

Discover Alo's new beauty launches: Hypochlorous Clarity Mist to calm redness and support the skin barrier, and BIO NAD+ Recovery Eye Masks.

is designed to calm visible redness, reduce post-workout congestion, and support the skin barrier. This will be followed on July 9 with the launch of BIO NAD+ Recovery Eye Masks, $55.

These hydrogel eye masks are powered by Bio-NAD, a bioactive coenzyme known for supporting cellular renewal and long-term skin resilience. Beyond immediate depuffing and hydration, the formula targets deeper recovery. Bath & Body Works Just Brought Back Its Most Nostalgic Scents and our belief that what you put on your body is just as important as what you put in it.

The Hypochlorous Clarity Mist supports skin through movement and recovery, while the BIO NAD+ Recovery Eye Masks are rooted in restoration, resilience and longevity. Together, they expand our wellness offerings while reflecting our commitment to elevating the category through innovation and products that reflect our core values,” said Summer Nacewicz, executive vice president of marketing and creative at Alo. The company plans to continue to build out its product offering.

“As we continue to evolve our Wellness System, we’re focused on supporting the daily rituals that help people feel their best. Any expansion must feel purposeful, effective and authentic to how our community lives wellness every day,” Nacewicz continued.

“We viewas a natural extension of a broader ecosystem that includes apparel, digital wellness and recovery, all centered on supporting overall wellbeing. We’ve seen growing demand within the Wellness System because of the way these products connect movement, recovery, skin health and longevity. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA Insider Suggests The Atlanta Hawks May Be The Third Team In a Jaylen Brown Deal That Is 'Nearing Clarity'The NBA Finals may have just ended, but a blockbuster trade could be on the way shortly. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the long-awaited trade that sends Milwaukee

Read more »

Trump arrives at G7 as allies seek clarity on Iran deal, HormuzMacron hosts leaders in France amid questions over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and renewed calls for progress on Ukraine.

Read more »

Trump brings US-Iran peace deal to G7 as European leaders seek more clarityPresident Trump is at the G7 summit in the French Alps — and the agenda is packed. From the U.S.-Iran peace deal to Ukraine and big tech taxes, here's what's on the table.

Read more »

G7 leaders — and the rest of the world — wait for clarity on US-Iran agreementHeading into an al fresco dinner Monday evening overlooking the azure Lake Geneva shoreline, the leaders of the world’s most powerful nations were hoping to gain clarity on what, exactly, President Donald Trump’s new arrangement with Iran entailed.

Read more »