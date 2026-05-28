Almost half of Americans expect to live to 100... but haven't planned their retirement funds for it

A quarter of Americans expect to live to be 100, well past the usual retirement age of 65.

These findings say the new "magic number" is a result of inflation, longer life expectancy, and uncertainty around Social Security. The average needed savings for Americans used to be $1.26 million last year.

Now it is $1.46 million. But as people live longer, more worry about outliving their savings. Because of this, almost half of Americans expect to outlive their retirement savings. And one-third of those surveyed by Northwestern Mutual admit they have not adjusted their financial plans to prepare for this.

The lesson here: Plan ahead. And if you can, work with financial advisers to create a long-term plan.7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues..

As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If we believe we can be of assistance, we will reach back out in response. Wells Fargo denies Bay Area homeowners $28K refund after check altered, cashed by mail thievesStubHub tells Bay Area couple to 'prove' canceled concert for refund





abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Retirement Savings Retirement Fund How Much Do You Need To Retire How Much To Retire In California 7 On Your Side 7Oys Stephanie Sierra Consumer News Money 19188080

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

£20 Million Sandbanks Plot Held by 100-Year Covenant Likely Never to Be SoldA one-acre plot of land on the exclusive Sandbanks peninsula, worth £20 million, is almost impossible to sell due to a historic covenant in a family trust set up in the 1920s. The trust requires unanimous agreement from all 100 family members, making it highly unlikely the land will ever change hands.

Read more »

Rockies’ bad starting pitching, lack of power point to another 100-loss seasonThe Rockies, especially manager Warren Schaeffer, insist they aren’t looking at the 2025 season through their rearview mirror. The past is the past. That 119-loss team is not relevant to the current team.

Read more »

Chicago's Goodman Theatre celebrating 100 years of stage excellence and innovationThe world-acclaimed Goodman Theatre is celebrating a century of stage excellence and innovation.

Read more »

Sun Devil 100: How GCON founders built a Southwest powerhouseFrom high school friends to Sun Devil 100 honorees, the leaders of GCON are paying it forward by mentoring current ASU engineering and construction students.

Read more »