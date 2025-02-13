Almost Don Corleone: The Actors Who Could Have Played The Godfather's Iconic Role

Discover the surprising cast of actors considered for the role of Vito Corleone in The Godfather before Marlon Brando was ultimately cast. Explore the reasons behind Paramount Studios' resistance to Brando and the contenders who came close to becoming the legendary Don.

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Marlon Brando playing crime boss Vito Corleone in The Godfather . Brando’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Don Corleone has become the stuff of legend. His physical adaptation to the role, perfecting a unique vocal delivery and detailed facial movements and mannerisms, made him almost unrecognizable from the actor written off by most in the film industry as an unprofessional troublemaker. Yet the casting of Brando as the mafia don very nearly didn’t happen.

The Godfather’s originator, Mario Puzo and director Francis Ford Coppola had to push back against enormous pressure from Paramount Studios to cast someone else in the role. Even after production on the movie had begun, various other high-profile names were bandied about as possible options to play Corleone, with some of those suggested not even professional actors. Meanwhile, famous fans of Puzo’s Godfather novel lobbied Puzo, Coppola and the studio to be cast in the part. In the end, though, the two creative visionaries behind the film got their way. After executives were bowled over by his screen tests, Paramount simply couldn’t refuse to cast Brando in The Godfather. No fewer than 11 other potential Don Corleones were left disappointed.Among the many actors considered for the role of Vito Corleone was Ernest Borgnine. Paramount executive Robert Evans, who oversaw the production of The Godfather alongside a string of other New Hollywood classics, strongly believed that the part should go to someone with an Italian background. Erns Borgnine was the first name he put forward with this belief in mind. Although not widely remembered today, Borgnine certainly had the acting pedigree to take on the role. He started out in Hollywood acting in a string of noir and Western movies, before winning the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1956, for playing the title role in the acclaimed romantic drama Marty. At the age of 54, Borgnine was much closer to Vito Corleone’s age than the 47-year-old Brando. But Coppola and Puzo knew what they wanted, and Brando’s performance saw him transform into a much older Italian-American character seemingly at will.Another name that surfaced was Charles Bronson. At the time The Godfather was made, Paramount Studios was under the control of CEO, Chairman and President Charles George Bluhdorn, a metals and auto parts magnate with absolutely no background in cinema. Bluhdorn liked to be personally involved in casting decisions concerning his studio’s major productions, and The Godfather was no exception. He was incensed at the idea that Marlon Brando should be cast as Don Corleone, labeling the actor “box-office poison”, and instead proposed Charles Bronson for the role. Bronson was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars at the time, off the back of a string of commercial and critical successes that included The Magnificent Seven, The Great Escape, The Dirty Dozen, Once Upon a Time in the West, and the French films Adieu l’ami and Rider on the Rain. Bluhdorn’s suggestion wasn’t completely out of left field, as Bronson had proven himself to be a specialist at fronting star-studded casts in sprawling epics, and was a considerable box office draw. In retrospect, however, it’s clear that his acting style wouldn’t have suited The Godfather’s understated, simmering intensity.





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Godfather Marlon Brando Vito Corleone Casting Movie History Hollywood Paramount Studios

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Who Is The Godfather's Real Main Villain? Trick QuestionAl Pacino as Michael Corleone and Al Lettieri as Sollozzo in The Godfather

Read more »

The Godfather Trilogy's Most Memorable VillainsThis article explores the captivating world of The Godfather trilogy, focusing on three iconic antagonists who threaten the Corleone family. From the deceptive treachery of Don Altobello to the calculated manipulations of Don Barzini and the cunning ambitions of Hyman Roth, each villain presents a unique and formidable challenge.

Read more »

Marlon Brando Made Bank for ‘The Godfather,’ but Not Because of His SalaryMarlon Brando as Vito Corleone, holding a wad of dollar bills while money falls around him.

Read more »

The Godfather's Hidden Scene: Tessio's Fate and Michael's Calculated BrillianceA deeper look at Tessio's betrayal and execution in 'The Godfather,' exploring the themes of a changing era and Michael Corleone's strategic brilliance.

Read more »

Here’s the Deal With 'The Godfather’s 5 Notorious New York Mafia FamiliesBilly is a Movie and TV Features Author for Collider. Starting in 2024, Billy&039;s main focus is bringing unique and exciting angles to moments and characters within cinema and TV. Having studied MA Screenwriting at UAL in 2023, Billy honed his own screenwriting skills and also his ability to critique the work of other creative minds.

Read more »

Crypto 'Godfather' and Deputy Admit to Extortion and Illegal Search WarrantsAdam Iza, a cryptocurrency businessman known as 'The Godfather,' and Eric Chase Saavedra, an LASD deputy, have pleaded guilty to federal charges for using intimidation, extortion, and illegal search warrants against multiple victims.

Read more »