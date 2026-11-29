They were married for six decades; she oversaw casting calls, storyboards, and scripts, and decided which projects would become films. Here, a look back at the director’s best-kept secret.

was titled “Alma in Wonderland,” and it included the lines, “Little Alma Reville is nothing like as unsophisticated as she looks, as some tough film guys have discovered to their cost.

A glance at her past career explains why she today occupies so unique a position in. ” The magazine went on to describe how, as a woman with the eye for detail that only women have, Reville was particularly suited for her job.

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“A man glancing at a passing girl observes that she is pretty, attractive, or ugly as the case may be, but a woman, obtaining the same fleeting glance, will be able to describe with terrible exactitude every garment she was wearing, how long she has had them, of what material they were made, where they were bought and at what cost. ” While there’s much to those words that sounds dated from our perspective today, they point to a truth: Alma Reville was an exceptional person.