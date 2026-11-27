The disruption to Allstate’s services comes as severe weather has thrown travel plans for thousands of Americans into chaos

Allstate has become the latest firm to experience tech outages after Microsoft, Apple and JPMorgan Chase also experienced disruption ​The organization began experiencing service issues this week, with customers nationwide unable to file claims, pay bills or review policy information.website and mobile app first appeared Monday morning, with customers reporting concerns on the website Downdetector, according to a Newsweek review of the page.

But problems have continued throughout the holiday week. ​A spokesperson for the company - which insures 8 million homeowners and 26 million drivers, according to a review of securities filings by ​“Allstate customers can reach us in many ways, including online, by phone and through local offices,” the statement reads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Some access has been restricted over the last 48 hours, but we continue to be available for customers and respond to and settle claims. ​“To the extent service interruptions impact a customer’s ability to make a payment, they won’t lose coverage or be charged late fees. ”The outage comes as thousands of Americans have had their Thanksgiving travel plans thrown into chaos by severe weather.