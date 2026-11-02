AllSides Updates Data Collection Practices for Mismatch Platform

AllSides details extensive data collection across its Mismatch service, covering sensitive identifiers and financial data to support educational and political neutrality initiatives.

AllSides has disclosed a comprehensive overview of the personal data it gathers to operate its business and comply with regulatory obligations. The organization collects information necessary to provide services to schools, educators, and individual users. This data collection spans from basic contact details to sensitive biometric and financial credentials. The updates clarify how the platform handles user information across its various digital properties.

Identification And Account Data Collection Methods

AllSides collects specific identifiers when users provide them directly to the organization. These identifiers include real names, aliases, and postal addresses. When a user creates an account, the platform records the name, email address, and account name. This process ensures that users can be properly identified for service delivery. The company maintains these records to verify user status and manage access to features.

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Automated collection occurs when users visit the AllSides website. Third-party analytics providers gather unique personal identifiers, online identifiers, and Internet Protocol addresses. These technical markers allow the platform to track usage patterns without direct user input. The data helps improve the website functionality and user experience. Analytics tools may also collect referral URLs and browsing history.

Sensitive Personal Information And Financial Data

AllSides gathers sensitive personal information to support its core operations and legal requirements. This includes account login credentials, financial account numbers, and debit or credit card details. The platform requires security codes or passwords to protect these financial accounts. Payment providers also receive this information to process transactions securely. This data is essential for maintaining user accounts and facilitating payments.

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The organization also collects protected classification characteristics such as race, ethnicity, and religious background. This data is collected if it is relevant to an online event or provided by schools. For the Mismatch service and AllSides for Schools program, this information is aggregated at the classroom level. Individual student data is not collected for these specific programs. This approach aims to balance data utility with privacy protection for students.

Commercial Activity And Geolocation Tracking

Commercial information such as purchasing history and product interactions is actively monitored. AllSides sells branded merchandise through Redbubble and tracks related transaction data. The platform records products purchased, considered, or obtained by users. This commercial data helps tailor services and marketing efforts. Users can review their specific consumption patterns through this data.

Geolocation data is inferred from Internet Protocol addresses. The platform uses this information to determine physical location. This geolocation data supports location-based services and compliance. The company processes these details to ensure accurate service delivery. Location tracking is integrated into the broader analytics framework.

Professional Records And Educational Data Processing

Professional information including job history and performance evaluations is collected for employment applications. School or educator members provide education records directly from institutions. These records include grades, transcripts, class lists, and disciplinary records. Student identification codes and financial information are also part of this dataset. This data supports the educational mission of the Mismatch platform.

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Inferences are drawn from personal information to create user profiles. These profiles reflect preferences, psychological trends, and behavioral attitudes. The platform analyzes these insights to enhance service relevance. Sensitive data processing is strictly limited to necessary business operations. AllSides ensures that data handling aligns with its stated privacy commitments and regulatory standards.