From our carts to yours, everything our editors are shopping right now.

is officially here—and whether or not you made it through the roster of early sales that broke last week, it’s time to reap the benefits of waiting for the main event.

With fresh discounts, deeper markdowns, and plenty ofnow up for grabs, there’s no shortage of pieces worth adding to your cart today. With so much to sift through, I always like to start with recommendations from my fellow. These wish lists are filled with all manner of luxuries, both big and small, at the best prices of the season.

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Consider this your inside look at what’s actually worth adding to your cart this Black Friday, as our team continues to scout the standout deals and wish-list-worthy pieces worth shopping through the Cyber sale weekend.at Dôen—they may not be seasonally appropriate, but they are on sale. I wear my wool mockneck from 440me nearly weekly at home.