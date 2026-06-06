Allow Kate Middleton to Inspire Your Next Spring Wedding Guest Look

She attended the wedding of Prince William’s cousin in this elegant tweed dress

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with grabbing your favorite floral dress to wear as the guest of a spring wedding. Miranda Priestly might not think it’s particularly groundbreaking, but florals are a spring wedding guest staple for a good reason.

But, if you’re anything like the Princess of Wales, then you might be interested in exploring alternative attire that packs just as much of a sartorial punch. This morning, Princess Kate attended the wedding of Peter Phillips, Prince William’s first cousin, and Harriet Sperling at the All Saints’ Church in the English village of Kemble.

For the happy occasion, Kate ditched predictable florals in favor of an elegant tweed dress from Roland Mouret, a brand also favored by sister-in-law Meghan Markle. Kate’s dress featured a subtle blush hue, as well as a wide folded collar with a distressed hem, a belted waist, and a long pleated skirt. Kate accessorized the look with cream accents, including a wide-brim fascinator, pointed-toe stiletto pumps, and a woven clutch.

As for her jewelry, she wore large silver drop earrings, a delicate diamond pendant necklace, a tiered pearl bracelet, and her iconic sapphire engagement ring. Meanwhile, Prince William attended in a pale blue vest and tie, as well as a black coat and gray pants. The couple’s three children—Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8—did not attend.to the Christie in Manchester, which is the largest single-site cancer center in Europe. Kate, who diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and announced her





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