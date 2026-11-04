Allison Montgomery Wins Alabama House Seat, Becomes First Trans Legislator

Democrat Allison Montgomery defeats incumbent Phillip Rigsby in Alabama's House District 25, becoming the state's first transgender lawmaker and flipping a red district.

Democrat Allison Montgomery secured a historic victory in the Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday night, defeating Republican incumbent Phillip Rigsby to represent House District 25. Her win makes her the first transgender legislator in the state of Alabama, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape. Montgomery won the race with 53.3 percent of the vote compared to Rigsby's 46.7 percent, with 95 percent of the ballots tallied as reported by state election officials.

Breakdown of the District 25 Election Results

The victory for Montgomery was particularly notable because House District 25 is located in northern Alabama, specifically within Madison County, an area that has consistently voted for Republican candidates in recent presidential elections. In the 2024 general election, President Donald Trump won Madison County by nine percentage points. This trend continued from previous cycles, with Trump winning the county by eight points in 2020 and by a wider margin of 16 points in 2016. Despite this strong Republican lean, Montgomery successfully unseated Rigsby during the midterm elections, contributing to a broader wave of Democratic successes in state legislatures across the nation.

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Montgomery's Platform and Policy Priorities

Montgomery campaigned on a platform focused on substantive policy issues rather than cultural debates, addressing concerns central to Alabama voters. She explicitly stated her support for a long-term moratorium on large artificial intelligence data center projects, citing environmental and community impacts as key considerations. On healthcare, she advocated for the expansion of Medicaid to increase access for residents in her district. Additional priorities included addressing conflicts of interest, challenging the hospital monopoly in Huntsville, combating human trafficking, and protecting religious liberty while maintaining a strict separation of church and state, a position she held despite identifying as a practicing Christian.

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Reactions and Stance on Cultural Wars

Following her election, Montgomery expressed fatigue with the media's focus on her gender identity, stating she was tired of hearing the word historic used in reference to her victory. In an interview with Newsweek on Wednesday, she emphasized that her campaign was driven by a calling to public service rather than identity politics. She urged the public to return to substantive policy discussions, arguing that corporate interests often use culture war issues to distract voters and divide the population. In a victory statement posted to her website, she noted that the people are tired of attempts to distract them with these issues, asserting that a grassroots campaign has a real shot in Alabama when it focuses on genuine representation.

Next Steps for the New State Legislator

Montgomery announced that she plans to take a few weeks to rest before outlining her legislative agenda as a new lawmaker. She emphasized the importance of careful deliberation, stating that she had been cautious with her words during the campaign because she intends to deliver on her promises. She rejected reliance on lobbyists for policy creation, instead calling for collective work to serve the common good of the state. Montgomery pledged to work especially hard for those who voted against her, arguing that everyone deserves a better Alabama regardless of their political affiliation or personal prejudices. Her win is part of a larger Democratic movement that saw flips in the U.S. House and Senate, as well as gubernatorial seats in states like Texas and Ohio.