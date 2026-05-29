Allison Janney's 'Miss You, Love You' Uses Impressive 20-Minute Single Take

Allison Janney's dramedy, 'Miss You, Love You', is praised for its moving portrayal of grief and the impressive 20-minute single take used for one of its scenes. ScreenRant's Ash Crossan interviewed Janney, Andrew Rannells and the film's director, Jim Rash. They discuss the challenges of shooting such long takes, the actors' approach in finding the film's rhythm, and its unique balance between comedy and drama.

Allison Janney 's new dramedy, 'Miss You, Love You', is a moving portrayal of grief, featuring a 20-minute single take . The film, written and directed by Jim Rash , focuses on Janney's character coping with the recent loss of her husband while planning his funeral.

The team behind the film shares their experience in pulling off this impressive feat. ScreenRant's Ash Crossan interviewed Allison Janney, Andrew Rannells, and Rash to discuss the movie. They discuss the film's long-take sequences, the challenges of shooting them, and the actors' approach to finding the movie's rhythm.

Additionally, Rash reveals that the idea for the film originated from his experience at his father's funeral eight years prior, using Parkinson's as inspiration for the story.

'Miss You, Love You' has received highly positive reviews and was acquired by HBO Films at Sundance 2026, where it premiered. It currently holds an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The cast includes Andrew Rannells, Bonnie Hunt, Suzy Nakamura, Oscar Nunez, and Lisa Schurga, and focuses on Janney as Diane Patterson, a widow dealing with grief and loss. The film's slow pacing and deliberate pacing are key aspects of its unique and thought-provoking style, balanced between comedy and drama.

The movie's accomplishment in shooting a 20-minute single take is praised in interviews with both the actors and the film's director, who describes it as a 100% theater experience and highlights the challenging yet rewarding nature of the shoot. The actors approach the film as if it were a play, blocking and rehearsing scenes together to capture the emotional authenticity of their characters' interactions.

The film was shot on a tight 17-day schedule and the final dinner scene proved to be very close in length to one of the initial scenes





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Allison Janney Dramedy 20-Minute Single Take Challenges Of Shooting Actors' Approach Rash Comedy And Drama Balancing Parkinson's Funeral Estranged Son Son Assistant Jamie Jamie Going Through Grief And Loss Acting As A Play

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