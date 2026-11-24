The Indiana Fever need to hire a new general manager soon. And the latest news indicates that announcement could be imminent. The Athletic reported a list of c

Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark talks to guard Lexie Hull and forward Aliyah Boston during the third quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Indiana Fever need to hire a new general manager soon. And the latest news indicates that announcement could be imminent.earlier this month.

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"Among the list of candidates being considered is Sacramento Kings vice president of basketball operations and player personnel Phil Jabour, Boston Celtics vice president of team operations and organizational growth Allison Feaster and former Dallas Mavericks assistant general manager Matt Riccardi. " The report also stated that Clare Duwelius, current Unrivaled GM and a former member of the Minnesota Lynx front office was considered for the position at one point.

Today came an update from Sam Amick, one of the two reporters on the initial piece , who posted that Riccardi is no longer under consideration for the job. That leaves Jabour and Feaster as two publicly identified candidates still in contention for the high-profile hire. Between those two, Feaster appears to be the logical favorite given her experience in the women's game and recent position within the front office of the Boston Celtics.

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Apr 2, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong poses with mother Allison Feaster and father Danny Strong.after being selected as the WBCA Player of the Year at press conference at the 2026 NCAA Final Four women's basketball championship Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Feaster played her final WNBA season with the Fever, capping a ten-year career in the league.

Before that she played at Harvard, and she also has extensive experience playing overseas. In addition, Feaster is the mother of UConn standout Sarah Strong. Feaster joined the Celtics organization in 2019, so she has learned on the job with one of the most successful franchises in the NBA.

Therefore she would be bringing a resume that boasts both WNBA knowledge and NBA experience. The Fever have numerous important decisions to make, including the fate of head coach Stephanie White and how to handle Kelsey Mitchell'sare under contract. But signing the right free agents to surround their stars, managing the salary cap, evaluating potential draft picks, and makingAt this moment, Feaster appears to be the frontrunner for a job that will require her to hit the ground running.

Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his popular YouTube channel. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak On SI and Indiana Fever On SI!