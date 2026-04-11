3-Foot Alligator Enters Southport Bagel Shop, Owner Calls 911

A 3-foot alligator wandered into Bagel Dock Express in Southport, North Carolina, on Oct. 29, startling owner Jesse Driscoll, who called 911. Police and Animal Protective Services safely removed and relocated the reptile.

A North Carolina bagel shop owner got an unexpected scare when a 3-foot alligator wandered into his business on Oct. 29, turning an ordinary afternoon into a wildlife encounter caught on surveillance video.

The reptile slipped through an open back door at Bagel Dock Express in Southport and made its way through the kitchen toward the front counter, according to police and surveillance footage. Surveillance video captured owner Jesse Driscoll's startled reaction when he spotted the alligator inside the shop. He quickly backed away from the animal before calling 911 to report the unusual sighting. Video shows the alligator making its way across the floor near a refrigerated drink display.

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Business owner distracted by installation workers

The business was closed to customers at the time of the incident. Driscoll told WWAY News that he had been distracted by workers installing a new oven when the unexpected visitor appeared. He said he was accustomed to seeing familiar faces stop by the business, but an alligator was something he never imagined encountering.

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According to Driscoll, people coming in or friends visiting to say hi were normal, but he never in a million years thought he would see an alligator. The shock of seeing the reptile so close to where he was working left a lasting impression on the business owner. The Southport Police Department confirmed the incident in a Facebook post, saying officers worked alongside Animal Protective Services Officer Ward to capture the alligator and relocate it.

Both agencies arrived shortly after the initial call and worked together to safely remove the young reptile from the building. The coordinated effort ensured that both the public and the animal were protected during the removal process. Such alligators are native to the North Carolina coast, making this a rare but biologically plausible occurrence for the region.

Owner makes light of encounter with alligator

Bagel Dock Express also made light of the encounter in a Facebook post, joking that its reputation had apparently reached beyond its usual customers. The business wrote that apparently, word of their fresh bagels had made its way into the swamp. The post continued by stating that their surprise visitor was safely escorted out by local law enforcement.

They reassured customers that there were no injuries and no drama, describing the event as just one very unusual customer enjoying fresh bagels and wild experiences. The post successfully turned a frightening event into a memorable marketing moment.