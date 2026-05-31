Allies Stress Unity at Shangri-La Dialogue Amid US Criticism

At the Shangri-La Dialogue, American allies emphasized the need for unity and strong coalitions to counter global threats, even as the US becomes more critical of traditional allies. Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi warned that division weakens deterrence, while Australian and Dutch counterparts underscored the importance of a rules-based international order.

At the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday, American allies stressed the need for unity and strong coalitions to counter global threats, even as the United States has become increasingly critical of its traditional friends.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been harsh on NATO, and the comments at the defense conference came against that backdrop. Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi praised U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's commitment to the Indo-Pacific but emphasized the continued need for robust alliances.

'Division weakens deterrence, unity strengthens deterrence,' Koizumi told the conference hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. 'If gaps emerge among the United States, Europe, and allies and like-minded countries, forces which take it as an opportunity will surely come in. We must prevent such a situation. We must keep our cooperation going on.

Now is the time to make our cooperation even stronger.

' Koizumi's remarks came as China criticized Japan's military expansion. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China would 'resolutely resist Japan's reckless moves toward a new type of militarism.

' Koizumi responded by noting that Japan has no nuclear weapons or strategic bombers, unlike the country making the accusation. He argued that transparency comes from discussion and dialogue and lamented that China had not sent its defense minister to the conference. Hegseth, in his speech, reiterated criticism of European allies, suggesting they got 'distracted by empty globalist rhetoric about the rules-based international order, while European capitals threw open their borders and hollowed out their militaries.

' He said, 'You can have all the rules you want and rules are great. But if you can't back them up with hard power, the rules are not worth the paper they are written on.

' Speaking on the sidelines, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles agreed that the rules-based order needs to be underpinned by power but stressed that strong rules are more important today than ever. 'We are all committed to a rules-based system, because that is actually what gives middle powers like Australia or smaller countries agency,' Marles said. 'This is a collective challenge and it demands a collective response, which is actually what the rules-based order is all about.

' Netherlands Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius highlighted the global interconnectedness of security threats. 'A war in Europe involves drones from Iran, soldiers and ammunition from North Korea and various types of support from China,' she said. 'The lesson is clear: regional tensions are no longer regional. Our security is interconnected.

' She warned that middle powers risk becoming spectators if they do not work together and that coalitions can help preserve stability. 'The fact that international rules are being violated does not mean we should abandon them.

On the contrary, it means we must defend them more constantly and more courageously. International law may be imperfect, but history teaches us that the alternative is far worse.

' The conference highlighted the tension between U.S. demands for burden-sharing and allies' insistence on multilateral cooperation in a rapidly changing security environment





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