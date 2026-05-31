Allies Stress Unity and Deterrence at Shangri-La Dialogue Amid Transatlantic Tensions

At the Shangri-La Dialogue, defense officials from Japan, the US, Australia, and the Netherlands emphasized the need for strong coalitions to counter growing threats, with Japan defending its new defense policy and US criticizing European allies for underfunding their militaries.

At the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, defense officials from allied nations emphasized the critical need for unity and cooperation amid growing global threats. The conference, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, saw speeches from key figures including Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi , Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth , and others.

Koizumi highlighted that division weakens deterrence while unity strengthens it, warning that gaps among the United States, Europe, and like-minded countries could embolden adversaries. He stressed the importance of maintaining and even strengthening cooperation, especially as Japan undergoes a major shift in its defense policy by lifting a ban on lethal weapons exports.

China criticized this move, accusing Japan of heading toward a new type of militarism, but Koizumi countered by pointing out that Japan lacks nuclear weapons and strategic bombers, questioning why it is labeled militaristic. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in his speech on Saturday, praised Asian partners for increasing defense spending but continued his criticism of European allies, whom he accused of being distracted by empty globalist rhetoric while neglecting their military capabilities.

He argued that rules without hard power to back them are worthless. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles agreed that the rules-based order requires power but emphasized that strong rules are more important than ever, especially for middle and smaller countries that rely on them for agency. He called for a collective response to collective challenges.

Netherlands Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgoez-Zegerius noted that regional conflicts are no longer confined to one area, citing the war in Europe involving drones from Iran, soldiers from North Korea, and support from China. She argued that if middle powers do not work together, they risk becoming spectators. She stressed that violations of international rules should not lead to abandonment but to more constant and courageous defense of those rules.

The dialogue underscored the interconnected nature of security and the need for coalition-building to address threats that transcend borders. Japan's continued push for dialogue and transparency, as well as its concerns over China's military expansion, were central themes, with Koizumi lamenting the absence of China's defense minister at the conference. The discussions reflected a complex landscape where allies must balance hard power with diplomatic engagement to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

The conference concluded with a call for sustained cooperation and a reaffirmation of the rules-based order as the foundation for global security





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