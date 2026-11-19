Buttigieg allies are launching “Team Pete PAC” to rally grassroots support for a possible 2028 presidential run, Politico reports. The effort is led by ex-chief of staff Mohsin Syed and strategist Jennifer Holdsworth.

Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall at the La Crosse Center on January 16, 2026 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Buttigieg spoke about housing costs, child care, and the need for leadership.

The movement is called “Team Pete PAC” and it will be led by Mohsin Syed, his former chief of staff at the Transportation Department, according to an exclusive report from the Politico news outlet.

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“I’ve seen up close what Pete can do,” Syed said. “He has a unique ability to bring people together and inspire action. ” Buttigieg’s former national campaign manager for his bid for DNC chair in 2017, Jennifer Holdsworth, will also be leading the campaign.

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“Mohsin and I have traveled the country this year, and everywhere we go, people ask us the same question: how can I help Pete? ” Holdsworth said,Buttigieg was asked on MS Now if he would make a decision about running for president. He responded by saying that he wasn’t going to announce anything anytime soon, but would be surprised if he was the first potential candidate to make news. Buttigieg ran for president in 2020 and came in fifth place.

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