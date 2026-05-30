Allie's Haircut in 'Off Campus' is Becoming the New Rachel Haircut From 'Friends'

The volumizing effect is perfect for dancing to J.Lo in the summer.

since it premiered and you have been dying for a hair makeover as summer rolls around, then chances are you have hyperfixated on the haircut worn by the one and only Allie Hayes on the show.

And if you haven't yet, perhaps you will when she takes the lead in Whether she wears it down while channeling Jennifer Lopez or up while working a shift at Malone’s, Allie’s casually chic haircut has been mesmerizing viewers all over the world—so much so that it is inspiring many to take a trip to the salon for a similar cut. What to ask for at the salon for the Allie cutThe mastermind behind Mika Abdalla’s viral haircut is Marisa Mitchell.

Mitchell has been cutting hair for well over seven years and made some adjustments to Allie's cut on the show.

“Mika has always been very grounded in her own personal style, so we’ve done a variation of this look over the years,” Mitchell tells. “For the show, she really wanted to lean into the shag. Even shorter layers than usual, even heavier on the bang. She knew exactly what she wanted, and I think she nailed it for Allie’s character.

” If you are already planning on going to the hair salon to recreate Abdalla’s haircut, asking for “the Allie” might not get the idea across immediately , but Mitchell assures us that, in these cases, instead of trying to get extra specific with descriptions, an image is worth a thousand words.

“I personally hate giving names to haircuts because I really feel like it’s confusing to the clients. And there’s been a new name for a shag every six months,” Mitchell says.

“This is a really textured, tried-and-true shag. It honestly works best on someone who has some natural wave or curl in their hair, like Mika does. It’s not impossible to recreate with straight hair, but you’ll need to be styling it on a regular basis. If you’re unsure of how to describe this to your hairstylist, please bring pictures!

We love when you do that. ”, describes the look Mitchell created as “the modern comeback of those iconic ’80s and ’90s layered shag cuts” and admits it feels super en vogue because trends like thehave “made textured hair cool again. ” The key markers?

“Fun, sexy, full of volume,” she says. “This cut wants movement, not perfection. ” Also, if you are on the fence about whether the Allie will suit you, Mitchell has a word of advice: “Don’t be afraid to try new styles and don’t believe the idea that you don't have the right 'face shape' or cheekbones, etc., etc., for certain haircuts. That's all made up!

Find a hairstylist you trust and like, and have some fun! ”If you have decided to get a layered cut like Allie’s, we’ve established that, depending on your hair texture, you’ll have more or less of a hard time styling it daily.

“This is a really easy cut when you have some wave or curl to your hair,” Mitchell says, adding that it is generally low-maintenance as it is “something that you can grow out for months, and it still looks cool with a little bang trim in between. ” If your hair doesn’t have any wave, the Allie will require a little more commitment.

“On straighter hair, going to be a little more high-maintenance,” Mitchell says. “It’s not impossible, but it would require some heat styling on a mostly regular basis. The look is the texture! If you don’t have any, you’re going to have to spend some time with a curling iron making them yourself.

” Heitkotter agrees that styling for a layered cut like this one should be pretty easy.

“This cut is designed to work with your natural texture. Instead of fighting it. I’d start with a, then diffuse until it’s about 80% dry, and let the rest air-dry. That’s how you get that effortless, lived-in texture,” she says.

“With layered wavy hair, less is more. The less you touch it while it dries, the better the curl clumps and the less frizz you get. I always say: let the hair do its thing! ” For a simplified daily approach, Mitchell confirms that “a good texture spray and salt spray go a long way,” so if you don’t have any, consider adding some to your stash.

Her go-tos are the.

“These products help you get that lived-in, kind-of-undone vibe that makes the cut look so cool. The goal is ‘casually cooler than everyone in the room, but I just woke up like this,’ which is basically Mika,” she says.

While we have established that texture, whether natural or worked in, is key for the Allie hairstyle, there’s another key thing to take into account if you are looking to get a similar shape and layers on your own hair: the bangs will need attention, especially at the moment.

“You definitely need to know that you’re going to be styling your bangs now, which isn’t as scary as the internet will have you believe. But it is important! ” Mitchell emphasizes.

“Also, please consider the ramifications of getting bangs for the first time during summer! Again, not impossible, but could be more challenging than you had hoped for. ” So, if you aren't up for dealing with bangs this time of year, consider a longer, curtain-style fringe or even a bangs-less take on the style.

The world is your oyster!is a freelance writer, editor, and translator specializing in culture and fashion content with experience across digital, print, and social media based in Madrid, Spain. She was previously the online editor ofCharlie Beads Founder Charlie Hourston Wasn’t Sure About Bloomers EitherEvery Year After“I was so immersed in the world that Carley had built and Sam and Percy’s love story, and the feeling of optimism and second chances. ”





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