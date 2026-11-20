Allie Ryan apologizes for calling Baltimore scary while Marlon Humphrey is benched for podcast remarks. Details on both NFL-related controversies and their outcomes.

Allie Ryan issued a formal apology on Thursday, November 19, following widespread criticism of a deleted video in which she referred to the city of Baltimore as scary. The influencer and wife of Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ryan, who married in July 2025, acknowledged that her previous statements were inappropriate and expressed regret for offending the public.

She clarified that her comment about the city being scary was based on warnings she received from others before her first visit, rather than personal experience. Now that she has been in Baltimore, she described the experience as great and praised the kindness of strangers. She emphasized that her intent was never to bash the city or discriminate against its residents.

Also read Ravens PR Crisis: Allie Neuzil Apologizes After 'Scary' Baltimore Comments

During her statement, Allie Ryan explained that the footage she shared of a resident appeared to be in active addiction was intended as an inside joke for her friends in Atlanta. Her husband, Ryan, was previously traded to the Ravens from the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the 2026 NFL season. She asserted that race was never a factor in her posts and firmly denied accusations of racism, stating she condemns such behavior.

Separately, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey faces disciplinary action after making controversial remarks on his podcast. Head coach Jesse Minter announced on Thursday that Humphrey was benched from the team's upcoming game against the South Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 22. Minter stated that Humphrey's words were not a reflection of the team's values or how the organization operates.

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Humphrey had claimed on his show that Baltimore was the best at making criminals. Despite the backlash, the 29-year-old cornerback expressed confusion on X on Sunday, May 11, about the uproar surrounding the incident. He did not elaborate further on the situation, focusing instead on his lack of understanding regarding the public reaction.

The controversy also drew commentary from New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini, who were involved in a separate scandal. Marlon Humphrey noted that he did not understand why social media apps were focusing on the personal affairs of Vrabel. This parallel attention highlights the intense scrutiny faced by NFL figures and their associates during this period.

Meanwhile, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman continues to navigate legal challenges following his arrest in June. His accuser, Marissa Crumley, has walked back some allegations, claiming she wanted to get the NFL star in trouble. Bateman, who is 26 years old, shares a daughter with Crumley and is still facing criminal charges related to the alleged domestic dispute.

Allie Ryan concluded her apology by thanking supporters who educated her on why her initial post was problematic. She admitted that she would not have realized the issue without their feedback and committed to avoiding similar comments in the future. Her statement aimed to rectify the situation and move forward positively after the incident.