An Allianz and Ipsos survey reveals 40% of Brazilians cannot save, driven by 13.75% Selic rates and high debt. Explore the generational gap and expert financial advice for household budgeting.

Forty percent of Brazilian residents reported an inability to save or invest money, according to a survey conducted by Allianz in partnership with Ipsos in May 2026. This figure significantly exceeds the global average of 32% and highlights severe financial constraints within the nation. Additionally, eight percent of respondents stated they have no income of their own, a demographic distinct from those who earn but cannot set aside funds.

The Selic Rate And Debt Burden Impact

Structural economic factors and the benchmark interest rate are primary drivers of this savings gap. The Selic rate currently stands at 13.75 percent per year, making credit expensive for borrowers. Approximately eight out of ten families hold some form of debt, which consumes a large share of household income through interest payments rather than savings accumulation. High costs for rent, food, transport, and utilities further restrict the financial margin for many households.

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The survey data illustrates the tightness of household budgets with stark precision. Eighteen percent of Brazilians face great difficulty meeting basic needs, while another 28 percent manage to cover them only with difficulty. When a majority of income is directed toward servicing high-interest debt and essential living costs, there is simply no residual cash flow available for building financial reserves. This arithmetic reality suggests that for lower-income households, the savings gap is a matter of insufficient income rather than a lack of financial discipline.

Generational Differences And Financial Habits

A significant generational divide exists regarding savings capabilities, with historical context playing a crucial role. Half of the Baby Boomer respondents indicated they cannot currently save, compared to 38 percent of Millennials. This discrepancy reflects lower post-retirement incomes, higher healthcare costs, and the continued financial support provided to children and grandchildren. Older Brazilians formed their financial habits during the hyperinflation era, leading to a preference for property over financial investments to preserve purchasing power.

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Marcos Piellusch, a professor at the FIA Business School, emphasizes that behavior also influences savings outcomes for households with some financial slack. He identifies a common mistake where individuals wait until the end of the month to save whatever remains. This approach fails because installment purchases and heavy credit card use often commit future income before the month ends. Piellusch advocates for setting aside money immediately upon salary receipt to ensure consistent saving habits.

Strategic Priorities For Brazilian Households

Financial experts recommend a hierarchy of actions based on the type of debt and income level. For indebted households, revolving credit card debt and overdraft facilities can exceed 400 percent annually. Keeping money invested while such balances remain is effectively losing value every month. Therefore, the priority must be paying down the most expensive debt first before considering long-term investments.

For households with discretionary income, the focus shifts to automation and long-term planning. Tools that facilitate saving directly at payday are more effective than month-end adjustments. Financial institutions must recognize this market split, offering debt restructuring and renegotiation for heavily indebted families while providing automation tools and long-term investment products for those with financial stability. Treating these distinct customer segments with the same approach risks missing the specific needs of each group.

The broader context of Brazil's historically high real interest rates continues to shape these financial behaviors. While the 13.75 percent Selic rate makes fixed-income investments attractive for those with capital, it creates a barrier for the majority who are net borrowers. The survey results from May and June 2026 underscore that income restriction remains the binding constraint for savings, requiring policies and products that address the root cause of insufficient income rather than just offering financial literacy education.