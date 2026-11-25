Allen Morgan's appeal against his 2024 conviction for the 1981 murder of Carol Morgan has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal in London.

Allen Morgan has lost his final legal bid to overturn his conviction for conspiring to murder his wife, Carol Morgan, nearly half a century after the crime. The Court of Appeal in London dismissed the appeal, upholding the verdict that saw the 73-year-old former shopkeeper sentenced to life imprisonment for plotting the killing in August 1981. This decision marks the end of a long legal journey for Morgan, who spent four decades hiding his guilt after marrying his lover, Margaret Spooner.

The Brutal 1981 Murder and Initial Investigation

Carol Morgan was found dead in the storeroom of the Food Fayre convenience store in Linslade, Bedfordshire, on August 13, 1981. She had sustained multiple severe head wounds and was discovered lying in a pool of blood. Detective Superintendent Brian Prickett, who led the initial police investigation, described the injuries as among the most brutal and sadistic he had ever witnessed during his career.

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At the time of the murder, Allen Morgan presented a cast-iron alibi, claiming he had taken Carol's two young children, Dean and Jane, from her previous marriage to the cinema. This explanation was widely accepted by investigators, allowing Morgan to avoid immediate suspicion. He went on to marry Margaret Spooner just one year after Carol's death, in 1982, while continuing to run the family business.

Financial Motive and The Alleged Hitman

The prosecution established that Allen Morgan paid a hitman to kill Carol so he could be with Margaret Spooner. The motive was twofold: to remove his wife and to access her life insurance money, which Morgan used to pay off significant business debts. Approximately £400 and a large quantity of cigarettes were stolen from the shop during the attack, which prosecutors argued was staged to look like a robbery gone wrong.

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Police were hunting for an unknown killer who was seen leaving the area with two shopping bags stuffed with cash. A photofit was issued describing a suspect with a distinctive piggy nose driving a green Ford Cortina. The stolen money and goods were alleged to be part-payment for the murder contract, though the actual hitman was never identified due to a lack of physical evidence.

The 2024 Trial and Conviction Details

Justice caught up with Allen Morgan two years ago, in 2024, when a jury convicted him of conspiracy to commit murder. Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, who led the cold case investigation that resulted in the 2024 prosecution, stated that while the physical perpetrator might never be known, securing a conviction for the mastermind was the priority. Morgan was sentenced to spend what would likely be the rest of his life in jail.

The breakthrough in the cold case allowed prosecutors to present compelling circumstantial evidence that linked Morgan directly to the planning of the murder. The jury rejected his claims of innocence, disregarding his long-standing assertions that a country town shopkeeper could not possibly organize such a killing. His conviction ended 45 years of secrecy.

Legal Arguments and The Court of Appeal Hearing

Lawyers for Morgan attempted to challenge the conviction in the Court of Appeal in London by arguing that the 2024 jury was permitted to hear evidence that was inherently unreliable. Colin Aylott KC, representing Morgan, claimed that Mr Justice Spencer made a grave error by admitting testimony from Janet Wheatley. Ms Wheatley had provided a statement in 1983 about overhearing a man brag about the crime.

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Ms Wheatley told police she was in a pub with her husband around the time of the murder when a man boasted he had just done a job for fifty to one thousand cartons of cigarettes and £500. She alleged the man drove the same type of car linked to the killer and that she saw Allen Morgan with him on two occasions. Her lawyers argued this was hearsay and that police were skeptical of her account at the time.

Impact and Finality of the Legal Proceedings

The dismissal of the appeal ensures that Allen Morgan remains in prison for the murder he plotted in 1981. The legal process confirmed that the evidence presented, despite its age and the nature of the hearsay component, was sufficient for a reasonable jury to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Morgan's attempt to cast doubt on the credibility of the witness failed to convince the appellate judges.

For the family of Carol Morgan and the community in Linslade, the finality of the Court of Appeal decision provides a measure of closure to a tragedy that spanned four decades. While the identity of the hitman remains unknown, the conviction of Allen Morgan serves as a definitive account of who orchestrated the death and why he committed the act.