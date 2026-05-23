Alleged terrorist trained by IRGC targeted Ivanka Trump for assassination

An Iraqi national, recently arrested Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, had made a ‘pledge’ to kill the president's oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and had a blueprint of her Florida home. The alleged revenge was aimed at Trump's family in response to the elimination of Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad six years ago.

An alleged terrorist trained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted first daughter Ivanka Trump for assassination to avenge the killing of Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani , the would-be assassin's mentor, ordered by President Donald Trump.

The Iraqi national, recently arrested Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, had made a ‘pledge’ to kill the president's oldest daughter and even had a blueprint of her Florida home. The alleged revenge was aimed at Trump's family in response to the elimination of Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad six years ago.

After Qasem was killed, he went around telling people ‘we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house.





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Alleged Terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qasem Soleimani First Daughter Ivanka Trump Assassination Revenge Blueprint Of Florida Home U.S. Drone Strike Iraqi National Killing Of Qasem Soleimani Trump's Family Middle East Conflict Terrorist Attacks

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Iraqi terror chief allegedly plotted to assassinate Ivanka Trump as revenge for Soleimani's deathMohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, 32, vowed to 'kill' the First Daughter and had a map of her $24 million Florida mansion, the New York Post reports.

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Iraqi Terror Chief Plotted to Assassinate Ivanka Trump to Avenge Death of Qasem SoleimaniMohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, an Iraqi terror chief, allegedly planned to kill Ivanka Trump as vengeance for the death of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, according to a report. Al-Saadi, who was recently captured in Turkey, was accused of coordinating a string of antisemitic attacks, had photos with Soleimani, and had a picture of Ivanka's Florida mansion.

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Ivanka Trump Targeted in Alleged Assassination Plot Tied to Iraqi NationalThe reported threat, allegedly discussed with al-Saadi, involves a plot to retaliate against Ivanka Trump for the 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. The plot was allegedly discussed after Soleimani's death and involved obtaining a blueprint of Ivanka Trump's Florida home.

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